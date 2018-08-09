Rita Ora Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Revealing Crop Top And Shorts On Instagram

Rita Ora announced that she was signed to Kate Moss’ modeling agency yesterday and today she’s showing us why. The 27-year-old singer posted an Instagram photo today in which she’s posing seductively and showing off her curves in a low-cut figure-hugging crop top and shorts. Ora kept the caption bare except for the word “IT,” which seems to be an abbreviation for Italy based on the background of the photo and the fact that she has been touring Europe recently.

For her accessories, Ora layered some delicate charm necklaces and wore a pair of yellow sunglasses.

Her fans praised her for her modeling skills in the captions.

“You could be a super MODEL,” one person wrote. “Rita, do not you realize that you are doing this to us, you are too beautiful it should be forbidden,” another fan commented.

Ora has recently admitted that she gets a lot of this type of attention in her DMs on Instagram. In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw, she said she gets flirty messages pretty much every hour, IOL reports.

“I get a few, I’m not going to lie and say I don’t sometimes entertain it… But sometimes I completely ignore it and it’s a little rude as I didn’t see that there’s a thing that says you’ve read the messages so I’m reading the messages and it just says read…”

Ora also admitted that she gets even more attention ever since she confessed that sometimes she goes out without underwear. She previously said that she sometimes nixes undergarments when she doesn’t have any clean pairs. Ora added that sometimes that happens when she’s on tour.

“I didn’t have any clean underwear I’ve been on tour for ages, I just came back last night, and I had to put on a leotard as I don’t have any clean underwear,” she continued. “It’s also called a Spanx, when you tuck everything in, you have to keep neat.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, industry insiders have said that Ora’s modeling career has been marred by stories of unprofessionalism. She was signed to Next Model Management but there are rumors that she overspent budgets and showed up late for photo shoots.

But Rita Ora has previously said that she thinks of Kate Moss as a mentor. In the Instagram announcement, she posted a photo of her and Moss with the caption, “Dream Team. Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency.” So, perhaps their business relationship will be smoother than Ora’s reported issues with Next Model Management.

On it’s Instagram page, The Kate Moss Agency posted the same photo and repeated the caption. The agency also represents Kate Moss herself and Gwendoline Christie, the actress who plays Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones.