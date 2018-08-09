Cher To Release New Album, An ABBA Tribute Entitled ‘Dancing Queen’

Both Cher and ABBA are huge right now thanks to the success of 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.'

Cher will be releasing an ABBA tribute album next month, thanks to the success of the ABBA tribute movie, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

As Variety reports, the 72-year-old, who appeared as a performer in the recent box office smash based on the music of ABBA, plans to drop the album on September 28. And if the tracklist is any indication, it’s all ABBA, all the time.

Dancing Queen Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) The Name Of The Game SOS Waterloo Mamma Mia Chiquitita Fernando The Winner Takes It All One Of Us

In a statement, Cher said that the movie, which was a rousing success and which, like its predecessor, celebrates the music of the Swedish band, inspired her to pay tribute herself.

“I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times. After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

The whole cast of Mamma Mia 2: Here we go again is LGTB pic.twitter.com/5r0iiKZg5F — Your fav is so… (@yourfavissolgtb) August 3, 2018

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has gotten rave reviews (currently 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and has done boffo box office. It’s a sequel to the 2008 Mamma Mia!, which was itself based on a Broadway play of the same name. ABBA provided the soundtrack, and ABBA member Benny Andersson helped compose some of the movie’s original music.

The movie follows the story of Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried), who is getting married but who isn’t sure who her father is. Snooping in her mom’s diaries, she narrows it down to three men and invites all three of them to the Greek island where she lives. Wacky hijinks ensue.

The film was a rousing success and was followed up a decade later by this summer’s sequel. The second installment of the franchise takes place in both the past and present, offering a glimpse into how Sophie’s mother met the men who would play such a central role in the original.

Meanwhile, according to Broadway World, these days everything is coming up Cher. On December 2, she will receive a Kennedy Center Honor and is producing a Broadway musical, The Cher Show, which will debut the day after. She’s currently performing before sold-out crowds during her residency at MGM Resorts.