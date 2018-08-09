Video Shows Woman Pushing 16-Year-Old Girl Off 60-Foot Bridge, Leaving Her With Serious Injuries

What started off as a fun day with friends turned tragic for 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson.

WCVB shares that it all started when Holgerson and a group of friends gathered at Moulton Falls in Washington state. The video, which was posted to YouTube, shows a bikini-clad Jordan about to jump off the Mouton Falls bridge and into the water 60 feet below.

Jordan appears on the side of the railing as pals are heard counting down in the background. They start from three and countdown to one but Jordan appeared to be having second thoughts as she hesitates and doesn’t jump. At one point, she can even be heard saying, “no.”

Then, a pair of hands from what was reportedly an impatient family friend is seen coming into the shot and shoving Jordan off of the bridge. The 16-year-old plummets all the way down to the water as her arms flail in the air. The teen can also be heard screaming in horror in the moments before she hits the water surface.

Luckily, someone was able to swim out into the water to rescue Jordan. She was then rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for her injuries. The teen suffered a number of injuries from the plunge including broken ribs, a bruised esophagus, and injured trachea, and she even got air trapped in the lining of her lungs.

“She is lucky she is not paralyzed or dead. We’re lucky she is going to recover and not have permanent injuries,” Jordan’s mother, Genelle Holgerson, said.

Watch: 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson was on the bridge's edge, but she started to change her mind. She was going to back out. Then, a friend pushes her off the bridge, sending her 60 feet into the water below. She's now in the hospital with 5 broken ribs. https://t.co/KJMTMlrq5N pic.twitter.com/dC2XLJjAzD — KOIN News (@KOINNews) August 9, 2018

Though the identity of Jordan’s “friend” who pushed her has not yet been released, Jordan’s mother says that she knows the woman who did it and she’s very upset with her for what she has put her daughter through, even though she did apologize for her actions.

“I’m very upset with her. She is an adult, and I’m sure she should have known better. She could have killed my daughter,”

Jordan also chimed in during the interview saying that things could have ended up a lot “worse” and she even could have “died” from the scary incident.

Jordan’s sister, Vanessa, told KOIN that she thinks the family friend was joking around and didn’t mean to hurt Jordan, but that’s still no excuse.

“I think she tried to do it jokingly and didn’t think what could have happened,” Vanessa said. “You don’t really play around at 60 feet.”

Currently, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at this time. It is unclear whether or not the woman who pushed Jordan will face charges but the sherriff’s office will have to determine what action they will take against her.