Lindsay Lohan Attacks #MeToo Movement, Says Accusers Are ‘Weak’ And Just Seeking Attention

Ten months after she defended Harvey Weinstein amid widespread allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against the movie mogul, actress Lindsay Lohan made another controversial statement about the issue, this time calling out the many women who accused male public figures of sexual misconduct in the light of the #MeToo movement.

In an interview originally published by The Times over the weekend, Lohan explained her main issue with the #MeToo movement, telling the U.K. publication that women who were allegedly sexually abused should notify the police immediately instead of waiting several years to accuse their purported harassers. As quoted by Page Six, the Mean Girls star said that dealing with alleged sexual misconduct in such a way makes women “look weak” when they can otherwise be considered as strong.

“You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Lohan then clarified her earlier point, saying that she is “very supportive” of women and can’t make any judgments on “something [she doesn’t] live.” She also mentioned her past relationship with Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov, whom she accused of physical abuse in 2017, little more than one year after a series of photos supposedly showed the couple having a “disturbing” altercation on the Greek island of Mykonos, as previously reported by the Daily Mail.

“I had a fight with my ex on this very beach. What did I do? Nothing. I just took over the beach. The best revenge is success, right?”

Lindsay Lohan called people who come forward with allegations "attention-seekers." https://t.co/Onyo45XTfN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 9, 2018

According to a report from the Huffington Post, Lohan’s remarks about the #MeToo movement angered users across social media, many of whom felt that the 32-year-old actress was discrediting the courage it took for women to call out their alleged abusers and tell stories about their experiences. However, she did have her share of defenders, as multiple commenters on the Huffington Post report lauded her for “[speaking] the truth” and calling things as she sees them, even if many people may disagree.

Lindsay Lohan’s comments about the #MeToo movement came close to a year after she posted an Instagram story where she said that she “feels bad” for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in the aftermath of a New York Times expose that accused him of sexually abusing several female celebrities over a span of multiple decades. According to Variety, Lohan said that she felt it wasn’t “right” that Weinstein had to face all those accusations, and that he had never acted inappropriately toward her in the years that they worked together. Lohan added that his wife, Georgina Chapman, should “take a stand” and support her husband. Chapman announced that she was separating from Weinstein soon after the allegations became public.