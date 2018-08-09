Laura Ingraham Says Immigration Is Ruining America

Fox News host Laura Ingraham had some choice words about immigration this week. According to The Week, the Conservative show host took issue with several comments made by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Socialist who won New York’s 14th district earlier this year. Ocasio-Cortez was interviewed on the popular podcast Pod Save America when she addressed the “hey-day” of the American moderate, and how older Democrats are different from the younger generations, who see themselves as more progressive. After scoffing at Ocasio-Cortez’ remarks and saying that she couldn’t know all of America from her “loft in Queens,” Ingraham went on to wax poetic about America.

“In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.” She added that these changes are mostly due to “illegal and sometimes legal immigration” which “progressives love.”

She added that while the old guard of Democrats wanted borders and common-sense immigration policy, the new “activists” believe that immigration is a “civil rights violation.” She said that Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk want to do away with immigration, eventually “diluting and overwhelming your vote with the votes of others.” She called for the border wall to be built and immigration loopholes closed to prevent immigrants from committing crimes.

JournalistJeff Bercovici tweeted about Ingraham’s comments, saying that she wasn’t “100% wrong” about immigrants coming to America and changing things, and mentioning Rupert Murdoch, the Australian media mogul who is now acting CEO of Fox News.

I'm no fan of @IngrahamAngle's racism but when she says immigrants have destroyed the America we loved, she's not 100% wrong pic.twitter.com/UWbbzcdDFx — Jeff Bercovici (@jeffbercovici) August 9, 2018

CNN’s Chris Cuomo addressed Ingraham’s comments and President Trump’s stance on immigration. Cuomo brought up Trump’s meeting with a group of CEOs at one of his golf clubs in New Jersey. Allegedly, the CEOs asked Trump “to make it easier to get high-skilled immigrants and workers for their companies.” Cuomo says that the Trump administration doesn’t want any more immigrants in the country than necessary, like those needed for labor. He added that Trump wants to deter immigration, especially legal immigration. He cited Trump’s ideas of preventing immigrants from access to the ACA and benefits.

“What he really wants to create is an ugly rejection of who made this country great in the first place. And you are staring at the big nose of the truth on your screen right now,” said Cuomo, and described his ancestors, who were illiterate Italian immigrants who took any job they could to survive. He added that his family worked hard digging ditches and worked their way into various trades. One generation later, Cuomo said, there was a governor in his family. In the following generation, there was another governor, an anchor at CNN (himself), and a number of doctors and lawyers.

“So my argument is this: How many of you would be here if America was like what Trump wants it to be now? I wouldn’t. Would you?… I don’t think you’d make the cut,” Cuomo added.