Despite Her Denial, Luann De Lesseps Still Believes That Co-Star Dorinda Medley Has A Drinking Problem

Despite Dorinda Medley denying the fact that she has a drinking problem as recently as last week, Luann de Lesseps simply will not believe her. Just yesterday, de Lesseps shared with People that she still believes that Medley has some issues that she is not being honest about.

Her allegations came after Medley again apologized for saying that de Lesseps will be drinking “in three months” during a recent episode of Real Housewives of New York City that was filmed in February, after Luann’s first stint in rehab.

“I know Dorinda feels the need to apologize over and over again, but I don’t need a fake apology. Show me. Show me that you’re doing something about the drinking problem. I feel bad about people that can’t cop to the bad behavior,” de Lesseps told the publication.

The reality star, who just finished her second stint in rehab, then went on to say that Medley needs to start holding herself accountable for her actions.

“I hope that she takes a look at herself now and says, ‘Oh my god, I need to go take care of this and get help. It’s hard to ignore drunken attacks from Dorinda when she’s your friend and she comes gunning for you.”

Last week, Medley again denied claims that she has a drinking problem on Andy Cohen’s after-show, Watch What Happens Live. As the Inquisitr shared, many fans had become increasingly concerned that Medley may actually have drinking problems after watching the most recent season of the Real Housewives of New York. Luann has also alleged that Medley has a drinking problem prior to her most recent allegations and Bethenny Frankel also called Dorinda a “drunk” on a recent episode. But Medley told her Bravo boss that these rumors are “the most ridiculous thing.”

“People see the way I run my life. I have a wonderful life. But if you never want me to drink again on TV, I won’t. That’ll be done,” she shared.

“I don’t have a drinking problem,” Medley continued. “We got to stop that topic.”

During the WWHL episode, Medley also took the opportunity to call out a few of her co-stars including specifically referencing the time when co-star Bethenny Frankel called her a “drunk,” saying that she has no business calling her that as she’s a big drinker herself.”

“There’s a lot of pots calling the kettle black. I don’t think anyone is in a position to be speaking like that. Especially people who are supposed to be having your back. So I don’t think of it. I think it’s just banter and people like to talk because I don’t think they like to look at themselves.”

Medley has yet to respond to de Lessep’s most recent comments.