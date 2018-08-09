Ryan Seacrest ‘Proud’ After Accidentally Wearing Girlfriend’s Clothing To Dinner

He revealed his fashion faux-pas on 'The Tonight Show.'

Ryan Seacrest didn’t let a little fashion faux pas ruin his meal with longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor after he accidentally wore her shirt for an at-home dinner date.

Seacrest revealed his hilarious mistake during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host opened up about the funny mishap he experienced while traveling back and forth between coasts for work.

“I went back to L.A. last weekend and I get very few nights off with my girlfriend, and I said, ‘Hey, let’s do a date night. I’m going to barbecue,'” he recalled.

Seacrest decided to change for their fun evening and went into the closet. He saw a shirt he hadn’t seen before and put it on.

“I pull it out and I feel it and I’m like, ‘God, I don’t know why I didn’t bring this to New York, this is great!’ It’s very soft. It’s got a nice dip….like a deep summer dip,” he noted to Fallon, who was hysterically laughing at his admission.

“So I put it on and I’m standing by the grill, and I say, ‘Hey, babe, what kind of kebab would you like?'”

Taylor approached the American Idol host and broke the news to him gently.

“She says, ‘Why are you wearing my shirt?'” he continued. “I was wearing her shirt, and I was actually kind of proud of it,” Seacrest admitted.

The popular television personality is content in his relationship with Taylor.

He noted in an interview with E! Entertainment Television that the couple tries to make “every night date night” in order to keep the relationship fresh and interesting.

“We’re new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City,” he said of moving to the Big Apple with Taylor after scoring his Live with Kelly and Ryan gig in 2017.

He also noted to People Magazine, “Shayna’s special. She’s got it all.”

Seacrest has been involved with Taylor, a personal chef, since early in 2017. On her professional website, her biography speaks about her learning to cook with her Italian stepfather at age 5. The foodie attended The Art Institute of California and went on to become a chef at the Ritz Carlton in Southern California.

Seacrest previously dated Taylor several years earlier, coming off the heels of his March 2013 breakup from Dancing with the Stars celebrity Julianne Hough, whom he dated for three years. The couple was finished in December of 2014 after TMZ reported that Seacrest was newly single and already out with another blonde. They reconnected in 2017.