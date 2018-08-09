Suspect Who Allegedly Beat 71-Year-Old Sikh Man Is The Son Of A Police Chief

The chief wrote a letter to the community saying he's 'heartbroken' for his estranged son's actions.

The son of a police chief has been arrested in connection with the beating of a 71-year-old Sikh man in a nearby town, The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting.

On Wednesday, Manteca police arrested Tyrone Keith McAllister, 18, in connection with the assault. McAllister is the son of Darryl McAllister, the Chief of Police of nearby Union City.

On Monday morning, 71-year-old Sahbit Singh Natt, who is Sikh (a practitioner of a centuries-old religion from India), was taking his morning walk through the San Francisco-area city when he was assaulted by at least two individuals.

In video footage of the scene captured by a neighbor’s security camera, two individuals can be seen walking up to Natt and confronting him. One of the assailants, wearing jeans and a dark hooded jacket, can be seen kicking Natt to the ground. The alleged assailant and his companion walk out of frame, leaving Natt on the ground writhing in agony. Then the assailant returns to Natt and kicks him at least three more times, in the head and upper body, before apparently yelling something that can’t be heard.

One of the attackers could be seen waving a gun in the air as well.

You can watch video of portions of the assault below, but be warned, it contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Fortunately, Natt, who said the men asked him for money before the assault, suffered only minor injuries, according to Huffington Post.

On Wednesday, Tyler McAllister was arrested in connection with the assault.

On learning that it was his estranged son who was arrested in connection with this crime, Union City Police Chief wrote an apology on Facebook to the people of his city and of Manteca.

“Words can barely describe how embarrassed, dejected, and hurt my wife, daughters, and I feel right now. Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values. Crime has never been an element of our household, our values, nor the character to which we hold ourselves.”

McAllister then goes on to describe his son’s journey from a loving family to getting in with a “rough crowd,” to running away from home and to doing stints in juvenile detention facilities.

The younger McAllister has been charged with one count of attempted robbery, one count of elder abuse, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The other suspect in this assault, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, faces the same charges.