‘Counting On’ Drama: Duggar Kids ‘Can’t Handle’ 24/7 Filming Of Private Lives, Per ‘Radar Online’

After 10 years of having their family life documented for TLC’s cameras, the Duggar kids of Counting On have allegedly had enough of the 24/7 intrusion and want “a break.”

Radar Online learned that a source close to the family noted that the clan “has been on television for so long that they are in need of a break from the cameras.”

“The kids just don’t want to be in front of the cameras 24/7,” the Duggar insider revealed of the family’s continued reality television show presence.

After beginning their television careers in the series 17 Kids and Counting, the show then changed its title to 19 Kids and Counting as Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar expanded their family further.

After a scandal evolved where Josh Duggar was not only found to have cheated on wife Anna Duggar via an online hookup site but had also molested three of his sisters and a family friend, the family’s original TLC series was pulled off the air.

The following show to document the family, Counting On, was originally intended to focus on the lives of Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar as they married and expanded their own families. It was then retooled to focus on the Duggar siblings as they grew up, courted, and began new lives away from their core family.

Josh Duggar was not featured on the spinoff series.

The source revealed that the Duggars do not film year-round because they can’t handle it!

“They have a big break in between filming to carry on with their lives,” the source explained to Radar, citing the evolution of the recent relationships of Josiah, John-David, Joseph, and Joy-Anna Duggar outside of TLC’s cameras.

“John David kept his relationship quiet and hidden so he could enjoy time without press,” the source noted to Radar.

Despite the fact that they would rather maintain a life away from television, it seems the Duggar family will continue their television career and deal with the intrusion for one reason only: the money they make off the series.

In Touch reported in 2017 that according to reality producer Terence Michael, reality-show families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget. So, if it costs TLC roughly about $250,000 to $400,000 per episode that means $25,000 to $40,000 goes directly into Duggars’ pockets for four days of work, which is reportedly how long it takes to film an episode.

New episodes of Counting On can be seen Mondays on TLC.