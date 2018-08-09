Ellen DeGeneres Offers Demi Lovato To Live With Her After Singer Completes Rehab, ‘OK!’ Reports

Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi have offered to help Lovato with a place to stay and therapy once she leaves rehab.

Demi Lovato’s got a true friend in Ellen DeGeneres.

A new report claims that the talk show host has opened up her home to the troubled singer, offering Demi a place to stay after she completes rehab. The report from OK! magazine claims that Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi have opened up their beach house so Demi can recover from her July 24 drug overdose, and Portia has offered to introduce Demi to equestrian therapy.

“Ellen told Demi that their beach house [in Santa Barbra, Calif.] is hers whenever she wants it. It’s close to nature and the perfect place to escape the pressures of Hollywood,” a source told the outlet (via Hollywood Life). “They’ve also extended an invitation for her to stay at their L.A. place.”

After nearly two weeks in the hospital and reports that she suffered through overdose-related sickness and fever, a representative for the singer said that she is ready to head directly to rehab. This came amid reports from some celebrity news outlets that Demi may not have realized the severity of her addiction and relapse.

Others close to Demi said this was not the case.

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” a source told People magazine. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Ellen is not the only Hollywood star to reach out to Demi Lovato since her overdose. Dozens of celebrities have offered their support after she was hospitalized and now again as she heads to rehab for the reported drug overdose. This includes former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who reportedly spent days by Demi’s side in the hospital after the overdose.

A report from Hollywood Life claimed that Wilmer was “instrumental” in convincing Demi that she needed to go to rehab. The report added that Wilmer and Demi’s mother helped the singer to feel supported after reports claimed that a group of friends helped push her down the road to relapse.

“Demi is feeling really low right now, but she’s surrounded by people who love her and care for her, and even though she has a really tough few months ahead of her, she’s finally in a safe place and is back on track again,” a source told the outlet. “Her family feel like they can breathe again now.”

It was not clear if Demi Lovato plans to take Ellen DeGeneres up on the offer to stay with her after rehab.