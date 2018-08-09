Demi Lovato Update: Singer Getting Sober In Pricey Arizona Rehab Center, Per ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato is reportedly sobering up at a pricey Arizona treatment center after an overdose left her unresponsive on July 24, per a new report from Radar Online.

The outlet reported that the 25-year-old singer has checked herself into a luxury rehab center in Arizona after being released from Cedars Sinai Hospital, where she was admitted following her overdose.

Radar reported the inpatient facility will be costing the singer a whopping $60,000. Apparently, Radar knows the name of the facility where Lovato is being treated but has chosen not to release its name to the public so the singer can maintain a semblance of privacy on her journey back to good health.

Radar reported that the center offers “a variety of treatment options for patients who have a dual diagnosis of suffering from alcoholism and addiction, as well as mental-health issues.”

In addition to her stint in rehab, Lovato will now also have to adhere to a strict set of rules that were set forth by her mother, Dianna Hart.

Radar spoke to a source close to the family who alleges that Lovato must maintain this routine with her mother as she moves forward.

“Aside from ordering Demi to a rehab for no less than 30 days, Dianna also told Demi that she must have a sober coach for one year after she is released from treatment,” the source reportedly stated to the news outlet.

“Demi will have to FaceTime with her mother every day and she also has to agree to take random drug tests at any given moment for the next several years,” the source also said.

In her memoir, Hart opened up about her family’s battles with mental illness and addiction.

“I wanted to share this story because I thought there might be people out there who might be going through some of the same things that my family was going through,” Hart said in a statement to People Magazine about her book, Falling with Wings: A Mother’s Story. “It might help them in some ways.”

Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

Hart admitted in the book that Demi’s problems began with substance abuse began when she was around 16-years-old.

“Every night I’d set an alarm for 2:00 a.m. If she wasn’t [home], I called her until she walked through the front door,” Dianna recalled in her book. “What do you say to your child when she is the one paying most of the bills?”

Prior to checking into rehab, the singer declared she would “keep fighting” against addiction moving forward. She also said she “takes full responsibility” for her actions.