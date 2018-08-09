Ariana Grande Claps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of Cheating On Mac Miller With Pete Davidson

Ariana is hitting back at an Instagram troll.

Ariana Grande is hitting back at a fan who accused her of cheating on her former boyfriend Mac Miller with fiancé Pete Davidson. The Huffington Post reports that the “God Is A Woman” singer recently hit back on Instagram after a fan suggested that her current relationship with the Saturday Night Live funnyman began before she officially split with Mac.

According to the site, Grande didn’t take the allegation lying down after she noticed that an Instagram user commented on a photo recently uploaded to the social media site by claiming, “Ari cheated on Macccccc.”

She then responded to the allegation by telling the troll in the Instagram comments, “I didn’t but go off,” before then going on to call the hater “boring” and asking them to find another popstar to be a fan of.

“Can u like… go stan someone else? ur boring,” she continued in her response.

Though screenshots showed that the exchange between the star and the fan didn’t stop there.

The fan also claimed in another Instagram comment that the song dedicated to Pete on Ariana’s new album Sweetener, which is titled “Pete Davidson,” would be the song they’d skip when the album is released on August 17.

After seeing that comment, Grande responded, “Aww boo f***ing hoo Alexa play Pete Davidson.”

As reported by E! News, Ariana first confirmed that her new album Sweetener has a song inspired by Pete on social media earlier this year.

The track was initially just titled “Pete,” though she confirmed that it had been changed to include the comedian’s full name.

Speaking about the track dedicated to her fiancé on Twitter, Grande explained to her millions of followers that she wanted to name her man’s full name because she likes “the way it looks.”

“I love his name and I love him music lasts forever,” the singer then continued. “It’ll outlive any tattoo, any memory, any anything, even myself so I want my love for him and how I feel to be a part of that.”

Grande and Davidson raised a few eyebrows earlier this year after the duo confirmed their relationship shortly after Ariana split with rapper Mac after a two-year relationship and Pete broke up with ex-girlfriend Cazzie David after also dating for two years.

The two were spotted hanging out together on several occasions mere weeks after their respective breakups, and People then confirmed in June that the couple was engaged after what the site described as just “several weeks” of dating.

Mac has stayed pretty quiet when it comes to Ariana’s new romance, though MTV reported that he claimed in an interview that he hasn’t been following his ex-girlfriend’s moves too closely but seemingly doesn’t have any bad blood with her or Davidson.

“I haven’t been on the internet. People have [asked] … ‘Are you OK? Is everything OK?'” he said when asked about Grande and Davidson’s whirlwind romance.

“It just all seemed kind of unimportant, the need to show people I was OK,” he continued. “Like, what is that? Where does that come from? Why do we have this need to use social media and the internet?”