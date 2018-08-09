Carrie Underwood’s Second Pregnancy A ‘Dream Come True’ For Husband Mike Fisher, Reports ‘ET’

Carrie's husband 'desperately' wanted to give their 3-year-old a sibling, reports 'Entertainment Tonight.'

Carrie Underwood’s second pregnancy is reportedly a “dream come true” for her husband Mike Fisher, reports Entertainment Tonight. A source revealed to the site this week shortly after the star confirmed that she’s expecting her second child that the retired hockey player “desperately” wanted to give their 3-year-old son Isaiah a sibling and has always wanted to have a big family with his wife of eight years.

As Inquisitr shared on August 8, Underwood officially confirmed that she and Mike are expecting their second child together, revealing the sweet news with her fans in a heartfelt video where she also announced her 2019 “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which will see her play in the round in arenas across the U.S. and Canada.

“Carrie has been dying to share her pregnancy with her fans,” a source told ET of Underwood’s decision to share the big news with fans this week, despite her not hitting the road for her latest tour until May 2019, by which time she will be a mom of two.

“She was finding it hard to keep it a secret anymore,” the insider then continued of Carrie’s decision to announce her tour and baby news all in the same day, adding that she found it “a real relief” to finally reveal the big news to her millions of excited followers nine months before setting out on tour.

“Now she feels like she can talk openly about all the exciting details surrounding her next venture in life,” said the site’s Carrie source.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

The insider then went on to claim to the site that Underwood’s pregnancy announcement was particularly incredible news for her husband and her son.

“Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son Isaiah even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode,” the insider claimed of the excitement the Fisher household is feeling right now.

“When Mike and Carrie married he told her he wanted a large family,” they continued, adding that “this is a dream come true for him.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The site also noted following Carrie’s pregnancy reveal that the family is now looking to the future after the “Good Girl” singer suffered a seriously nasty fall last year.

As Inquisitr reported, the fall outside her home in Tennessee left her with more than 40 stitches to her lip, a broken wrist, and other cuts and scratches.

ET‘s source explained that Underwood being pregnant again is “incredibly exciting” for her and Mike “because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year” following her recovery.

“[Carrie] is ready to put her accident behind her and focus on her family and her new album release,” the insider continued.

Underwood is yet to reveal when her second child is due, though Pop Sugar reports that the superstar singer is thought to be around four months along in her second pregnancy and will likely welcome her second bundle of joy into the world around February 2019, giving her time to recover and be a mom before heading out on the “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”