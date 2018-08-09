Gigi Hadid Poses In An Orange Bikini In Vacation Selfie

Gigi was rocking a bright bikini in a new video.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was showing off her bikini body in a fun two-piece swimsuit in a new selfie video she shared with her social media followers this week. Per Daily Mail, the runway model, who’s walked for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world including Chanel and Victoria’s Secret, gave fans a peek at her fun swimwear via her Instagram Stories account.

The star shared a video with her 42.4 million followers that showed her making use of a Snapchat filter which put a daisy flower in her hair and featured golden butterflies flying away from her face as she enjoyed some downtime.

Hadid appeared to have been enjoying a beach day before sharing the clip with her fans, as she was sporting a bright orange bikini in the clip that was poking through her blue and white coverup as she lounged around with what appeared to be wet hair. She captioned the video with a sticker that read, “oh hey vacay.”

Gigi could be seen pulling some fun faces at the camera in the quick clip she uploaded to her Instagram Stories account, pouting and smiling before then zooming in for a closeup look at her eye.

The supermodel appeared to wear minimal makeup in the clip, though her skin was still glowing. Daily Mail claimed that Gigi was also sending a pretty obvious message about her relationship status in the new video via her jewelry.

Gigi Hadid shows off her orange bikini top and 'ZAYN' necklace https://t.co/kVK2v7NRms — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 9, 2018

The outlet claimed that, in addition to showing off her bikini body in her bright swimwear, Hadid also appeared to be rocking a gold necklace with the word Zayn written on it, which appeared to be an allude to her boyfriend, former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

The couple famously split in March, but have been spotted together on multiple occasions since.

Zayn even spoke about their romance in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, telling the outlet of his romance with Gigi, “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But while both Malik and Hadid have been playing coy when it comes to their relationship since they seemingly reconciled earlier this year, Gigi has been more open when it comes to speaking out about how she keeps her bikini body in shape.

People reports that Gigi has revealed how she gets her insane abs and seriously toned body in the past.

Hadid previously admitted that one of her biggest fitness secrets is that she boxes every single day.

“My biggest thing is just eat healthy and work out,” she added of how she stays in such great shape, also admitting that “the biggest thing I always say is eat clean to stay fit, and then have a cheat day to stay sane.”

“I can eat healthy when I want to and I can work out every single day and I can have the body for a certain runway show if I need to, but that doesn’t mean that I’m doing it in an unhealthy way,” Hadid then continued of her diet and fitness routine.