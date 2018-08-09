‘Flip Or Flop’ Has More Viewers Than Ever After Tarek, Christina El Moussa Divorce

The show has been renewed on HGTV for an eighth season.

Fans are even more interested in the lives of Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa since their public divorce, with more viewers watching than ever before, causing HGTV to order an eighth season of the home improvement series.

The show’s future was in jeopardy after the couple decided to go their separate ways in 2016. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the now-separated twosome has committed to another 15 episodes of their home improvement series, showcasing how they maintain a personal and professional relationship as they move on separately after their divorce.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa ran a business where they flipped foreclosed Southern California homes before being picked by HGTV to star in their own show. The couple’s happy family life with their children Brayden and Taylor was a central focus of the wildly popular home improvement series.

After the couple separated, the show went on a break and HGTV filled in the gap of their absence with five spinoffs of Flip or Flop, where other couples in different cities were shown flipping homes in the tradition of the El Moussas.

The couple reunited to film the seventh season of Flip or Flop after their divorce, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s May 31, 2018 return garnered almost 2 million viewers.

“HGTV fans have followed Tarek and Christina through scores of house flips and supported their personal journey for years,” said Allison Page, president HGTV and Food Network, to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re eager to see how they continue to run their flipping business, co-parent their children and start new chapters in their professional and personal lives.”

Prior to the filming of Season 7 of the series, Christina El Moussa said in a statement to Country Living Magazine, “This would be awkward for any exes.”

“Since we have to see each other every day it’s beyond awkward. I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light. It’s all new territory. When our marriage fell apart it was more public than we could have imagined. But we’re picking up the pieces and we’ll still work together to support our kids.”

Tarek concurred with his former spouse’s sentiments. He noted in the press release that their fame put them under even more scrutiny than ever. “Flipping houses put us in the spotlight, and while it was tough before, now the pressure is really on,” said Tarek in the same statement to Country Living. “We’re still trying to figure out how all of this is going to work.”

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays on HGTV. The eighth season will debut in the spring of 2019.