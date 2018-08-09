Kim Kardashian Bounces On A Trampoline In A White Bikini In New Video

Kim sported a string bikini as she enjoyed a bounce on trampoline.

Kim Kardashian was showing off her bikini body as she hit the trampoline this week. Daily Mail reports that the mom of three was showing off her toned figure in a white two piece bikini in a new video she shared with her followers on Instagram Stories this week as she bounced up and down in her swimwear.

In the new clip she shared with her millions of fans on August 8, Kim could be seen matching a friend in a skimpy white bikini as the twosome took to the trampoline for a little fun jumping around.

The twosome appeared to be having fun together as they enjoyed some downtime bouncing around in the summer sun.

Kardashian could be seen sporting a strappy white bikini in the video she shared with her 115 million Instagram followers, while her friend opted for a very similar white two piece but instead sported the strapless version of the swimwear for her fun day with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

But it wasn’t just on the trampoline where Kim was showing off her bikini body online.

The site reported that the KUWTK star also showed off her white two piece in another video she shared via social media.

Bounce @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 8, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT

The other video Kim posted online showed her posing in the string bikini as she posed in front of the mirror.

The clip featured the mom of three filming herself in the mirror as she stood in her swimwear before then walking slowly towards the camera.

The upload then took a different turn, as Kardashian then shared a plate of food with her fans, which was made up of a quesadilla and a handful of skittles.

“If only this is what I would have for lunch – quesadilla and skittles,” Kardashian quipped in the video. “Must be nice!”

Kim instead sticks to a much stricter diet to keep her bikini body in shape, as she’s revealed on multiple occasions in the past.

Per Bravo, Kim recently opened up about her diet on her app where she admitted that she’s been particularly strict when it comes to the food she’s been putting into her body recently.

“I’ve been really strict with my diet, recently,” Kardashian recently told her fans. “When I grocery shop, I buy lean protein, carbs, fruits and veggies.”

But the reality star also revealed that she allows herself to have the odd “cheat meal” when she has cravings.

“It can be so hard (and boring) to eat really clean all of the time,” Kardashian revealed, adding that “a cheat meal allows me to enjoy food without feeling like I’m overindulging.”