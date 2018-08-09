‘RHONJ’s’ Teresa Giudice & Her Daughters Match In Bikinis During Beach Trip

Teresa and her four daughters enjoyed a day at the beach.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is showing off her incredible bodybuilder muscles while she and her daughters all matched in bikinis during a recent family trip to the beach. Teresa shared a photo of herself and her four children together on her Instagram account while posing on the sand together this week as they enjoyed some downtime by the sea.

The snap Giudice shared with her 1.3 million followers showed just how much her daughters – whose lives have been documented over the past eight seasons of RHONJ – have grown, as they all posed with their mom while at Funtown Beach in New Jersey.

The Giudice sisters, 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana, all followed their mom’s lead in fun bikinis, while Teresa showed off her toned body in a pink and purple two piece which she paired with denim daisy dukes.

“Fun in the Sun with my babies,” Giudice captioned the sweet photo showing her enjoying some downtime at the Jersey Shore with her four kids. “Love them to the moon and back,” she then added.

Teresa then added four red hearts to her caption, seemingly one for each of her daughters, as well as the hashtags #lovemydaughters, #2018, #summer, and #jerseyshore.

The latest bikini pictures came shortly after Teresa’s sister-in-law and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey castmember Melissa Gorga shared a snap to her own Instagram account of herself sporting a strapless bikini while posing with Gia.

Inquisitr noted that the eldest of the Giudice daughters matched her Aunt in her own strapless bikini as the two snapped a photo together on the beach, while Gorga revealed that both two piece swimsuits were from her New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

But while the Gorga and Giudice families are now enjoying some quality time together after a years-long feud that was well-documented on the Bravo reality show, noticeably missing from the latest family photos is Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice.

Thos Robinson / Getty Images

As reported by Daily Mail, Joe is currently serving a 41-month long prison sentence which isn’t set to end until August 2019.

Giudice began his prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in his home state of New Jersey in March 2016.

But while her husband’s away behind bars, Teresa has been sharing several sweet family moment on social media.

As Inquisitr previously reported, prior to sharing her latest bikini photo with her daughters, last month, Teresa shared another sweet snap with her youngest child Audriana as they frolicked on the beach together.

Us Weekly shared that the mom of four has been working seriously hard on her body recently, even entering her first bodybuilding competition this year.

“I don’t think he wanted to get me on stage in a bathing suit,” Giudice told the site of her husband’s reaction to her bodybuilding venture. “Then he recently said to me, ‘You know what, you should do it.’ He’s been so supportive; he’s so happy for me,” she said.