Carole said she doesn't 'crash and burn' her relationships like some other people

The fur seems to be flying in both directions between Real Housewives of New York stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. Bethenny stated on tonight’s episode that her friendship with Radziwill was beyond repair like burnt pasta sauce, but the ultimate came from Carole.

Hollywood Life says that at Carole’s “athletic chic” party, she commented that she still had feelings for her ex Adam, and she wasn’t one to “crashes and burns her relationships,” seeming to suggest that other people do so, like Bethenny Frankel and her ex, Jason Hoppy, who are still locked in a custody battle that turned potentially violent as a restraining order was issued.

In a confessional after the fact, Radziwill seemed to be intentionally engaging the camera with a head tilt.

“Adam and I still love each other. He’s a really good guy — he was a great boyfriend. I don’t crash and burn relationships the way some other people do.”

Sure she could have been talking about other castmates. Luann and Tom are not exactly in a good place, and Ramona and Mario didn’t end their long marriage on good terms, but at the time, Carole was only engaged in conflict with Bethenny, whose former relationship resides on PageSix.

Tonight, Bethenny likened her friendship with Carole to “burnt marinara sauce,” saying that no matter how much sugar or vinegar you add to it, you can never get it back to the way it was before it burned.

It seems odd for Carole Radziwill to suggest that Bethenny crashes and burns her relationship if she was talking about Jason Hoppy, who has seemingly been the one to ramp up the temperature of the conflict with his former wife.

Jason Hoppy was seen at his daughter Bryn’s school yelling at Frankel.

“I will destroy you!”

Hoppy also sent angry messages to Frankel blaming her for their relationship, which became part of the court record.

“We could have a much different relationship but you’re unwilling to shut your mouth about me and my daughter [a]nd refuse to cooperate. Ball[‘]s in your court to change it. I’m happy to meet for to discuss. And you know you’re the problem. But if not I wil[l] proceed as I see fit.”

At that time, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy were sharing joint custody, but watching this season of Real Housewives of New York it seems that those arrangements weren’t working out for Bethenny or Jason.