Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Not Getting Back Together After Her Split With Younes Bendjima, Per ‘Us’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are not getting back together following the reality star’s split with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to an August 8 report by Us Weekly, Scott Disick has no desire to be involved in any of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship drama with Younes Bendjima, and does not want to get back together with the mother of his three children following the breakup.

Sources tell the outlet that Disick is extremely happy in his currently relationship with model Sofia Richie, 19, and doesn’t want his name dragged into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s current issues.

“Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to,” the insider explains. “He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids as they have been with great success,” an insider told the magazine.

The source went on to add that Scott Disick will always have a lot of love for Kourtney Kardashian, and is grateful that they have gotten on good terms for the sake of their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, he isn’t about to get sucked back into her drama.

“Scott will always love and be there for Kourtney and is just happy that they are on good terms for the sake of their kids. He has Sofia and doesn’t want to be bothered with any drama.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have already been crazy rumors flying about Kourtney and Scott getting back together. OK! Magazine even reported that Kardashian may be pregnant with baby No. 4, and that the child likely belongs to Disick, because the pair have been hooking up for months.

“[Kourtney and Scott have] been meeting up on the down-low for a while now,” said the source, revealing that the former couple even recently had an encounter in Mexico. “They made it look like a family trip because their kids were there, but they hooked up. Everyone is buzzing that she’s carrying Scott’s baby,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie allegedly gave Scott Disick an ultimatum when she learned that Kourtney Kardashian was single again. She reportedly told her boyfriend that she wants to build a life with him, but if he has any yearning to get back together with Kourtney he needs to get out of her life now.