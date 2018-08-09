Richard Gere To Become A Dad Again At 69

At an age when many men are grandfathers or even great-grandfathers, actor Richard Gere will soon become a dad at 69 years old.

According to an InStyle report, Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva, 35, are expecting a baby sometime in the near future. They married in April in a civil ceremony in Madrid followed by a celebration at the actor’s ranch near New York. The two met in 2014. The couple met when Gere stayed at Silva’s family’s hotel in Positano, Italy. The Pretty Woman actor has an 18-year-old with ex-wife Carey Lowell, a son named Homer. Silva is also mother to a 5-year-old son from her previous marriage.

Silva said of falling in love with her incredibly recognizable husband, “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

Gere admitted that he’s “the happiest man in the universe,” according to a report from The Mirror. He went on to say, “How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world! Alejandra meditates, she’s a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel and she’s also Spanish – the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Bunuel. You can’t get any better than that.”

Richard Gere, 68, expecting baby with new wife, 35: Report https://t.co/KVJb06XuxU — MSN (@MSN) August 8, 2018

From the sound of things, these two fell in love soon after they met, and now, just months after tying the knot, they’re adding another little one to their family.

The marriage to Silva is the third marriage for Gere. In addition to being married to Lowell from 2002-2016, Gere was also married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

So far, neither Gere nor Silva has provided a public comment about her pregnancy. Recently, country singer Carrie Underwood caused some controversy by insinuating that 35 is too old to get pregnant, according to an Inquisitr report. However, she actually said she felt she missed out on having a big family by putting things off so long. Shortly after her comments made headlines, the former American Idol winner revealed she’s expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 35 just like Gere’s wife.

It seems fertility rates for men do not fall off as quickly as they do for women, which may be part of why Gere is able to become a father so late in life.