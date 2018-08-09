‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Walks Out On Abby, Hope & Ben Face Off

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 9, reveal that there will be a lot of confrontation in Salem to kick off the end of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see some major conflict between Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller).

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Chad walked in on Abby with his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). As fans already know, everyone believes that Stefan is the father of Abigail’s unborn child. So, when Chad walked in to find Stefan’s hand on Abigail’s baby bump he was shocked. On Thursday, viewers will likely see him get angry, and have yet another face off with Stefan, who will likely not so politely remind him that the child Abigail is carrying belongs to him.

Chad will get so angry that he’ll reportedly walk out on Abigail, and start off yet another round of marital problems between them. Sadly, this is all for nothing as Days of Our Lives fans know Chad is actually the father of the unborn child, and that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) switched the DNA test results as a way to get revenge on Stefan and Abigail for putting her in prison for a crime that she didn’t commit.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will continue to put the finishing touches on their wedding plans. Marlena is set to wed her longtime love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), this month, in what is sure to be a very interesting storyline.

Later, John and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will be spending time together, and they’ll talk about their personal lives. John will advise Steve to confront Kayla about the secret he knows she’s been keeping from him, and if he does he may get some answers that he’s not prepared for.

In the latest #DAYS, Steve overhears a private conversation between Kayla and Jennifer.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/2nafSpHn3y — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 7, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans have been watching as Kayla has been lying to Steve about the process of getting his eyesight back. She had to work with Stefan, a man that Steve hates, in order to get her husband the medical care he needed, and she completely lied to him in the process. When Steve finds out he’ll likely be furious with his wife for her betrayal.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will confront Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) about his involvement in the fire at the cabin, and she’ll give him an ultimatum, which will likely have him choose between having any kind of relationship with Ciara, or being at the top of Hope’s list to bust in the future.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.