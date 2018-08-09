Logitech Designs New Wireless Charging Stand For Apple’s iPhones

Logitech’s POWERED will technically charge all other Qi-enabled devices but with less power.

In 2017, Apple released its first set of iPhones with wireless charging capabilities. The company had also announced its own wireless charging mat called AirPower, which would be compatible with the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods — allowing users to charge all their devices in one place.

However, Apple has yet to release the AirPower charging mat, which leaves room for other tech manufacturers to fill the gap.

According to Mashable, Logitech has recently released a new Qi-compatible wireless charging stand created specifically for Apple’s iPhones. The stand is called Logitech Powered; it was designed “in collaboration with Apple,” and will provide the iPhone with 7.5W of power.

The stand will not be able to charge multiple devices at once but it does aim to make it easier to use the device while charging it at the same time. For iPhone X users, the stand will hold the iPhone at the perfect angle to allow FaceID unlocks and quick notification glances. It will also allow phones to be charged both vertically and horizontally.

Logitech’s POWERED will technically charge all other Qi-enabled devices but with less power. The stand will provide up to 5W charging for other devices as opposed to the previously mentioned 7.5W for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X.

The stand will be available later this month in a silver-ish/white color for $69.99 at Logitech.com and Apple’s official online store.

It’s also safe to assume the charging stand will also be compatible with Apple’s new devices coming later this year. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Apple could be announcing three new devices in September, including an iPhone X Plus.

“Guilherme Rambo, a writer at 9to5 Mac, recently went searching through beta versions of iOS 12 and discovered an icon within the OS appearing to represent a larger version of the iPhone X, which is being dubbed the iPhone X Plus,” the report stated.

Many tech enthusiasts also believe Apple will be including a budget-friendly iPhone with a similar design to the current iPhone X but it will be made with an LCD screen instead of the OLED screens that will be found on the higher-end devices.

It’s also rumored that the budget-friendly device will be announced with the more expensive iPhones but may encounter shipping delays. According to BGR, there have been unconfirmed reports of “manufacturing difficulties” that could possibly delay the release of Apple’s more affordable phone until late November.