Kim Kardashian Advocates For Children’s Mental Health With Facebook Fundraiser

If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian is passionate about it’s children. It’s not just her own that she cares about but children in general and nothing makes her happier than to see them succeed in life, which is why the mother of three debuted the launch of her very first fundraiser geared towards improving children’s mental health.

On Wednesday, People reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set up her first fundraiser page on Facebook on Tuesday in tandem with the Child Mind Institute. The non-profit organization aims to better the lives of the many children across the globe who suffer from issues revolving around metal health and learning disabilities.

Kim, 37, is no stranger when it comes to being aware of a child’s “physical and mental health” as she is a mother to North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, six-months.

“As a mother of three, I think nothing is more important than my children’s health. This includes their physical and mental health. Over 17 million kids in the US struggle with a mental health or learning disorder like anxiety, ADHD, dyslexia or depression, making it hard for them to learn and succeed. Yet with proper diagnosis and treatment, these children can thrive,” she wrote on the fundraisers page.

As the new school year is fast approaching, Kim goes on to write that she intends to do all that she can to ensure that these children will “succeed in school and in life”.

” As students return to the classroom this fall, I want to do what I can to make sure they have all they need to succeed in school and in life, now and in the future.”

Kim then gives an outline of what exactly the Child Mind Institute sets out to do for every child that walks through their door, which not only includes conducting thorough research on “what causes mental health disorders” so that children can be properly diagnosed and therefore, receive the proper treatment for condition, but also “working in classrooms, with students, teachers and parents to teach children to manage their emotions in a healthy way and get kids the help they need fast” as well.

“I’ve never done a Facebook fundraiser before, so you can see children’s mental health and the work of the Child Mind Institute means a lot to me,” Kim added.

Aside from her children, the KKW Beauty owner’s desire to raise awareness about mental health really does hit home as her husband, rapper Kanye West, 40, recently revealed on his latest album, YE, that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which he refers to as his “superpower”.

During a radio interview to promote his new album, Kanye said, “I had never been diagnosed until I was 39.”

So far over a hundred people have donated and over $13,000 of Kim’s $50,000 goal has been raised.

For more information about children's mental health, please visit the Child Mind Institute website and to make a donation, fans can visit Kim Kardashian's fundraiser page on Facebook.