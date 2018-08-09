Joe Giudice is threatened with being deported back to Italy

There seems to be a change for RHONJ Teresa Giudice, who previously stated that she was ride or die, and would move to Italy if her husband Joe got deported. But Joe Giudice has an upcoming deportation hearing and Teresa is saying that she plans to skip it.

Radar Online reports that Joe Giudice has his official deportation hearing later this month even though he is still in prison for his past financial crimes. Initially, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, who already did her time behind bars, said she wasn’t stressed because she did not believe her husband would be deported, but now she is stressed.

“Teresa is saying that she isn’t going to court for the hearing. She just can’t take the stress, and she believes nothing will happen anyway, so she doesn’t need to be there.”

A Department of Justice source says that Joe Giudice is in “removal proceedings” as a result of his fraud crimes. They added that [Giudice is] “in deportation proceedings while he’s in custody. ICE has lodged a detainer, and he is in removal proceedings.”

Joe and Teresa Giudice have filed for him to stay in the United States because his whole family lives in the United States.

???? ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Will Not Attend Husband Joe Giudice’s Deportation Hearing https://t.co/uQBVnEIixd ???? — Celebs ???? (@celebritykimdot) August 9, 2018

Joe Giudice moved from Italy to the United States as a toddler but never became a U.S. citizen because he thought it was “automatic,” even though the rest of his family applied for and was granted citizenship.

“Mr. Giudice applied for a cancellation of removal on May 8, 2018, and filed a motion to terminate on May 24. Both requests remain pending.”

The Giudice daughters visited their father at the end of June, but wife Teresa did not join them and has stayed at the shore according to friends.

“Teresa spends all her time down at the shore. She doesn’t spend it with Joe. Teresa has never admitted Joe is going to get deported. She lives in a fantasy world. She just believes everything is going to be ok.”

But perhaps Teresa Giudice knows something the rest of us don’t, as she is a personal friend of former Apprentice host Donald Trump. A rep from the Department of Homeland Security says that the plan is still to send Giudice back to Italy.

“We have every intent to deport him.”

Friends say that as soon as Teresa Giudice was released from prison, she started working the angles for Joe, and that includes a call to Trump.

“Teresa has been scrambling to try to get the deportation waived, and it’s not happening yet.”

Joe Giudice will likely find out this month if the deportation proceedings are to be thrown out.