‘Westworld’s Rodrigo Santoro Joins The Cast Of Hulu’s ‘Reprisal’

Fans of 'Westworld' are now concerned at the fate of Hector Escaton

In HBO’s Westworld, Rodrigo Santoro plays Maeve’s (Thandie Newton) new boyfriend and co-conspirator, Hector Escaton. Considered a major role within the sci-fi series, fans are now concerned his character might not be around moving forward into Season 3 as a result of Santoro signing up for a new role with Hulu.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this season in its entirety and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of Westworld saw Hector die — along with a multitude of other hosts — as a direct result of the hosts’ uprising and war against the humans that had oppressed them for so long. However, considering how popular Rodrigo’s character is and the fact that hosts are robots and can be replicated and resurrected, fans have assumed this is not the end for Hector.

However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Rodrigo has just signed up for Hulu’s pilot, Reprisal. As a result of this new casting, some fans are worried Hector might not return in Season 3 of Westworld. But THR has assured fans that this new casting doesn’t necessarily signify the end of Hector in Westworld. After all, Westworld usually has huge gaps between seasons as a result of filming obligations, so it is possible there will be time for the actor to fit in two TV series.

HBO

So, what is Reprisal about?

According to THR, Reprisal is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale.” Abigail Spencer (Timeless) will join Rodrigo Santoro in the new series as “a femme fatale who is attacked and left for dead.” Reprisal will tell her story as she is determined to get her revenge. Santoro will play Joel Kelly, who is billed as a “longtime member” of the gang Spencer’s character is pitted against. Joel Kelly will find himself the de facto leader of this gang, called the Banished Brawlers.

As fans of Westworld can see, it seems likely Rodrigo Santoro’s character will be billed as one of the main characters in Reprisal. So, it will be interesting to see how Santoro copes with the two roles. With the mass destruction of the hosts in Westworld, there is the possibility his character will not resurface again. Alternatively, Hector’s role could be downsized by HBO to help the actor accommodate both roles. However, fans will just have to wait and see what happens in the future.

Westworld has been confirmed for Season 3 according to Variety. However, shooting is not expected to start until June of next year according to an interview Ed Harris did with the Huffington Post.

As yet, no premiere date has been set for Hulu’s Reprisal.