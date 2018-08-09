Demi Lovato’s Makeup Artist Jill Powell Sends Support To Singer After Drug Overdose

Demi and Jill have been working together for the last seven years.

On July 24, it was reported that Demi Lovato had been rushed to the hospital after an apparent overdose. Upon hearing the shocking news, fans and friends took to social media to send their love and support through kind tweets and touching Instagram captions.

The most recent outpouring of love for the singer comes from friend and makeup artist Jill Powell. According to Us Weekly, Powell took to Instagram to share a gorgeous glam shot of Lovato with the caption, “This girl is one of the strongest people I know. You got this @ddlovato. I love you” with a red heart emoji.

The celebrity makeup artist has been working with Lovato for about seven years and is reportedly responsible for most of the pop star’s amazing makeup looks, ranging from extravagant and fierce music video and industry event looks to more natural everyday around-the-town styles.

It seems the pair has become quite close. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Powell couldn’t help but gush about Lovato, saying, “She’s almost like a little sister to me.”

Powell even took a moment to talk about the first time she had the opportunity to work with the singer.

“We did this amazing red lip and she loved it and she said, ‘Are you available tomorrow?’ I said, ‘Sure’ and the rest is history!”

Lovato has been released from the hospital after almost two weeks, and has entered an undisclosed rehab facility outside of California, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. It’s being reported that Lovato’s mother insisted her daughter spend at least a month in the rehabilitation center before returning home.

“Demi wanted to go to rehab for a few weeks, but her mom insisted on at the very least, 30 days. However, she is scheduled to stay for 90 days.”

The 25-year-old has since broken her silence and took to Instagram to post a note to all those who have supported her journey.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she said in her statement.

“I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be writing this letter to you.”

Demi Lovato has been completely transparent about her sobriety; the singer had been clean and sober for the past six years.

But, in June, she hinted that she had relapse on a new track called “Sober.”

“Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she sang.