‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, August 8: Devon Tells Lily ‘You’re Fired!’

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 8, brings more than one shocking situation for Genoa City residents.

After Billy (Jason Thompson) turned Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) down for playing hooky from work, she went to Crimson Lights. Phyllis met Nick (Joshua Morrow) there, and while they waited for Lauren (Tracey Bregman) to show up, she told him she reconciled with Billy (Jason Thompson). Then, Lauren arrived, and they briefly discussed Dark Horse investing in Fenmore’s, but Nick told her he’d changed his mind.

Meanwhile, Sharon saw Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) discussing her possible future after Lily confessed. Sharon (Sharon Case) assured Lily she was doing the right and brave thing. Later, after Nick’s meeting, he showed Sharon a house listing, but she told her fiance that she loved the house they already have. Nick let her know he wasn’t giving up on the plan of moving out from under Victor’s (Eric Braeden) thumb.

After Devon (Bryton James) told Neil (Kristoff St. John) that he dreamed Hilary was still alive and for a moment after he woke up everything was right again, Lily showed up at Hamilton Winters Group. She let Devon know she’d turned herself in, and was waiting to hear back from Paul (Doug Davidson) about what charges she might face.

Devon was still mad that she hadn’t confessed immediately, and when she revealed she faced 20 years in prison, Devon told her that Hilary and the baby would be dead forever. Neil, however, flipped out about that possibility, and he tried to talk Devon down. Neil insisted that family matters had to be kept outside of work, and they discussed GC Buzz. Lily mentioned that viewers loved the banter between Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary and that she’d love to help. Devon accused her of trying to take over Hilary’s position as co-host of the show. He decided that he didn’t want to see Lily at GC Buzz or Hamilton Winters anymore, so Devon told Lily, “you’re fired.”

Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Phyllis, and Lauren met briefly at the Club, and Summer (Hunter King) saw them and reported it to Billy (Jason Thompson). Later, at Jabot, Billy unveiled his plan to open 30 “Jabotique” stores by Christmas, and Lauren got incredibly upset. Despite pushback from Lauren and Ashley, Billy pulled rank and told them he was CEO, and his plan would happen.

At the Club, Victor (Eric Braeden) complained to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about never seeing Christian since the custody battle, and he decided to try to make a truce with Nick. Victor confessed he still loves Nick, and Nick told him he uses the love to harm his children. Then Victor revealed that he has enough on Nick to destroy him now and that he’ll never forget that his own son ratted him out to the Feds.

Meanwhile, Nikki showed up at Sharon’s and tried to get her to work on Nick to broker some peace. Sharon wasn’t at all interested, though, considering how Victor used her mental illness during the custody battle to try to keep Christian. Ultimately, Nikki decided to push Sharon by telling her peace might convince Nick to stay at the house she loves so much. Then Nikki grimaced in pain. Her MS symptoms caused her pain because of her high stress levels. Nikki admitted to Sharon that she wished they’d gone to the police of J.T. instead of covering it up.

