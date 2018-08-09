Watch England Vs. India Cricket 2nd Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

After England won a down-to-the-wire first Test, the epic five-Test series against India moves to the home of cricket, Lord's in London, where the visitors will look to level the series.

Fifth-ranked England defeated the world’s ICC Number One ranked Test cricket side, nipping India by 35 runs in the first Test of an epic five-match series. Now, India will look to draw level with their hosts at the “home of cricket,” as the first day of the second Test will live stream from Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.

England prevailed despite a memorable 149-run first innings from India Captain Virat Kohli, who added another 51 in his second go-round, per CricInfo stats, to account for almost half of his team’s runs, 47 percent to be exact. Meanwhile, England’s bowlers stymied the remainder of the India order, with only Hardik Pandya in his second innings managing to break the 30-run mark.

Ben Stokes took four wickets in the second innings, including the crucial wicket of Kohli coming via LBW as well as the final wicket of the match which belonged to Pandya, according to an ESPN report.

But Stokes has been ruled out of the Lord’s Test, Indian Express reported, due to his ongoing trial over his role in a brutal bar fight in Bristol, England, last September, according to the BBC.

Although Kohli was subject to criticism in the Indian press for his leadership in the first Test, his performance at the bat earned him the world’s top Test batsman ranking, surpassing Australia’s Steve Smith.

Alastair Grant / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Test in the epic, five-match series between England and India, with India looking to pull level the world’s Number five Test side, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, August 9, at the legendary Lord’s Cricket Ground in St. John’s Wood, London, England.

In India, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans will need to get up early — or stay up late — to watch the second Test match live stream at 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Pacific.

With the absence of Stokes, 20-year-old Surrey batsman Ollie Pope will be called up for his Test debut, CricInfo reports.

Pope declared himself “just ready to put the shirt on and just want to perform at my best. Everyone always says, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

Watch a preview of the second Test match between England and India in the video below courtesy of Cricket World.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India first Test cricket match of 2018 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket. To access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the Test match should check out Sony Liv.

To watch a live stream of the international Test cricket action in the second Test of the five-match England vs. India series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Test series. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.