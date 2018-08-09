Jennifer Lopez Posts Romantic And Revealing Capri Vacation Pics With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are relaxed and affectionate (and wearing coordinated outfits!) in Lopez's Instagram pics.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in Capri with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, according to the star’s Instagram feed. The two had clearly coordinated their looks.

She and Rodriguez headed to Capri, an island south of Naples, Italy, for some alone time, according to People.

Her first pic of the day shows her and Alex Rodriguez on steps outside a building in Capri. Lopez looks ready for summer in oversized shades, wedge heels, and a white lace dress with a form-fitting bodice and a-line skirt. According to the Daily Mail, the dress is by Dolce & Gabbana.

She completed her look with a blue-striped Chanel tote and an impressive ring.

Rodriguez is the picture of focus, looking intently at his phone and sporting shades. He’s also in all-white, with brown sneakers.

She posted her next pic with the caption “Sunset serenity.” Lopez is reclined against Rodriguez on the yacht they are enjoying on their vacation. She’s wearing an oversized blue shirt on top of a white string bikini. Her pedicure is immaculate and she’s wearing copper sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, and a simple bangle bracelet.

Rodriguez, sitting on the railing of the yacht, is wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and white knee-length shorts. He’s enjoying some tunes on his phone and wearing the sporty shades he had on earlier.

Both look relaxed with the lights of Capri behind them. In less than an hour, the bikini pic has almost 250,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

“Beautiful couple,” said one Instagram user.

“Leg goals,” posted another.

The third pic was posted about 10 minutes later with the caption, “With love from Capri.” The two are wearing their outfits from earlier in the day and are seated together on a leather couch.

Lopez is looking intently at colored papers spread out on a table in front of her. Rodriguez is kissing her affectionately on the shoulder.

The pic has prompted speculation from Instagram users.

“Wedding planning?” one user posted. “This pic screams wedding to me.”

“When they bite your arm you know it’s love????????” posted another user.

As shared in the Inquisitr, despite the wedding speculation from fans, the two are content with their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“They were ready to get married early on and talked about it. But Jennifer decided she wants to do it differently this time,” a source told Us Weekly.

Lopez is currently appearing as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance.