WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals What She Struggles With & What Vince McMahon Told Her Before ‘WrestleMania’

'Rowdy' Ronda revealed something that she struggles with that some fans will likely find surprising, and also what her favorite moment was from her 'WrestleMania' match.

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has found great popularity in the WWE. Many critics speculated that some fans wouldn’t accept her as a wrestler, but it seems that most of the WWE universe couldn’t be happier with Ronda Rousey’s in-ring performances. Rousey made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania, where she tagged with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. A large portion of both fans and critics alike feel that “Rowdy” Ronda’s WrestleMania match stole the show, and the former UFC fighter recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about that famed contest, what Vince McMahon told her before the match, and one of the things that she struggles with that some fans may find surprising.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey told Sports Illustrated what Vince McMahon told her before she made her way down the ramp at WrestleMania.

“I usually walk out and I’m all business, but Vince specifically told me to go out and allow myself to feel everything that I was feeling and not hide anything. And not to try and go out and be the tough girl, but to allow myself to smile, to enjoy it because, according to Vince, when I smile the whole world wants to hug me.”

WWE

Aside from the fact that she seems to be a genuinely happy person, this would explain why the WWE superstar is often shown smiling in nearly every appearance that she makes with the company. Ronda also shared that the most memorable moment for her at WrestleMania was right after she won. She told Sports Illustrated that she was able to find her husband and their two boys in the stands, and that being able to tell them that she loves them and share that moment with them was one of her best memories. The former UFC fighter said that despite all her previous success, that was the first time she had her own family there to share the special moment with her.

The WWE superstar also revealed something that some fans may find surprising; she has a hard time keeping a straight face during staredowns. She said that she finds it funny that some people have this impression of her of being one of the meanest and most serious people on the planet because she has a really hard time keeping a straight face during a staredown. Ronda told Sports Illustrated that looking mean is something she had to practice.

“My ‘mean face’ is something I had to practice and learn. It’s hard for me to stay serious in general. It’s something I had to train just like anything else.”

WWE

Ronda Rousey challenges Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 19, and the event will air live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.