NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Target Klay Thompson In 2019 Free Agency, ‘Metro USA’ Predicts

Is Klay Thompson a realistic free agency target for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019?

There are still two months before the 2018-19 NBA season starts, but most people are already expecting the Golden State Warriors to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy once again. After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors managed to retain their core of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. They even got stronger with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

However, things are expected to change when Klay Thompson hits the free agency market in the summer of 2019. If Thompson and the Warriors fail to reach a mutual agreement regarding his next contract, the All-Star shooting guard is expected to entertain offers from other NBA teams. According to Metro USA, one of the teams who could express interest in signing Thompson is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“With Paul George and Russell Westbrook signed for the long haul, the Oklahoma City Thunder are two solid pieces away from legitimately joining the conversation as a premier Western Conference team alongside the Warriors and Houston Rockets. OKC is in need of a serious upgrade at the shooting guard position as Andre Roberson doesn’t provide much of an offensive threat at 2. The introduction of Thompson would give the Thunder an actual Big 3, something that couldn’t be done with Carmelo Anthony last year.”

Three years ago, the Thunder were considered as one of the biggest threats to the Warriors in the Western Conference. In the NBA Playoffs 2016, they almost upset the 73-9 Warriors in the West finals before blowing a 3-1 lead. The Thunder could once again become a legitimate title contender if they succeed to acquire Klay Thompson in 2019 NBA free agency.

Thompson is undeniably a massive upgrade for Andre Roberson. He’s not only an incredible defender, but he’s also a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. In 73 games he played last season, Thompson averaged 20 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

As Metro USA noted, the acquisition of Thompson will give the Thunder a real “Big Three.” Spending the last four years playing alongside other NBA superstars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Thompson won’t have any problem teaming up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George in Oklahoma City. However, as of now, it’s hard to imagine Thompson leaving the Warriors for the Thunder. Also, the Thunder will be needing to make multiple roster moves in order to create enough salary cap space to give Thompson a maximum contract.