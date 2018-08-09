Kris Jenner Gives Rare Update On Rob Kardashian, Saying ‘We’ll Probably See Rob More In Season 16’

Jenner also shared the Kardashian is working on his health.

There’s one member of the Kardashian klan that usually chooses to remain out of the spotlight: Rob Kardashian.

Over the past few years, Rob has steered clear of the cameras, unlike his famous sisters. But in a new interview with Us Weekly, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner revealed that viewers may get to see a lot more of Rob next season. The first episode of season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians just aired last Sunday evening, but Kardashian says Rob will be featured in season 16.

“I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15,” she explains. “We actually start shooting season 16 in a month, if you can believe that.”

Currently, Kris says that Rob is doing better and better and he is currently focusing on his health.

“He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health,” the 62-year-old shared.

“I think he’s getting better at understanding how that all works, like I do every day, by the way. I’ve been reading so much about nutrition and health,” she added. “My mom and my cousin have struggled with some health issues recently. Nothing serious, just nutritionally, and like what you should and shouldn’t be eating. So it’s all very interesting. I feel like our body is just one big scientific experiment.”

Happy birthday @robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama pic.twitter.com/KpLBxYUE45 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 17, 2018

In 2016, Rob appeared on the short lived show Rob & Chyna, which also aired on E! But the only Kardashian brother has steered clear of the press for the most part, especially after gaining over 100 pounds back in 2015. His weight has often been a topic that Rob has been super self conscious about which in part has caused him to stay away from the cameras.

Right now, Jenner says that her son is focusing on his 20-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex, Blac Chyna. Jenner also told reporters that Rob is an incredible father and that everything he does is for Dream. And while he may remain out of the spotlight, that didn’t make Rob exempt from sharing his feelings on Tristan Thompson cheating on his sister, Khloe Kardashian.

As the Inquisitr reported, Rob Kardashian is still furious with Tristan Thompson for cheating on his sister. Rob and Khloe have been really close throughout the years and even lived together for a period of time, so it doesn’t come as a huge shock that Rob is the one member of the family who is having trouble finding room in his heart to forgive Thompson.

Perhaps we will indeed see more of Rob on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.