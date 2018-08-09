Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Ex Scott Disick’s Support Following Split With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney reportedly broke up with Younes in July after he allegedly cheated on her

Kourtney Kardashian is officially on the market once again and now that her split with Younes Bendjima has become public knowledge, people are eager to know: what does this mean for the mother of three and her baby daddy, Scott Disick? According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney is very “shocked” by the support she’s received from Scott since the news about her breakup broke.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, broke it off with the young model, 25, on Tuesday after she discovered he allegedly cheated on her following their romantic vacation in Italy.

Fans will remember that Kourtney and Younes spent about three weeks in Italy together and apparently once the trip was over, Younes took off elsewhere alone and this was when he reportedly committed his act of infidelity. While many believed that the couple was still together up until last week, it appears Kourtney broke things off back in July when she found out the truth.

Now that Kourtney is single, fans are under the impression that this could possibly lead to her and Scott, 35, getting back together. The two were together for nine years before calling it quits in 2015, and although their relationship was rocky, they parented three children together: Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3.

However, while Kourtney may be single, Scott is not. He has been involved with Sofia Richie, 19, since 2017 and as previously reported by the Inquisitr, he has no plans to drop her for another shot at love with his baby mamma. But according to an insider, he has been very “supportive” to Kourtney since learning she and Younes were over, which completely “shocked” her.

“Kourtney and Scott have spoken since everything went public with Younes and she was actually shocked by how nice and supportive Scott was. He usually gives her such a hard time and is always looking for ways to tease her but they talked yesterday and he was totally on her side.”

While Scott apparently doesn’t wish to involve himself in Kourtney’s love life, “he does have her back because he doesn’t want her to deal with a breakup.” A source recently told E! News that “Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia, he never liked Younes for Kourtney.”

Love may not be in the cards for Kourtney and Scott at the current time; however, fans shouldn’t automatically rule out the possibility of the former couple getting back together in the future as Scott revealed on a recent episode of the popular reality TV series that he and Kourtney have had discussions about getting back together when they’re both 40. Kourtney will turn 40 in April 2019, but Scott still has a few more years to go.