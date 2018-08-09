Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, And Kate Hudson Drinking Wine In Bikinis Has The Internet Buzzing

Summertime is the season of celebrities in bikinis, and wine is a drink for all seasons. When you put the two together, you have a combination as spectacular as chocolate and peanut butter. This summer, a number of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson have had their pic snapped enjoying a glass of the grapes while lounging in a bikini around the pool or down on an inviting stretch of beach. The results are even more intoxicating than the beverages they are sipping.

Sometimes when you catch a celebrity enjoying a glass of wine, you see nothing but glamour, and other times it can be a downright funny snap of someone in a candid moment when they didn’t think anyone was looking — we’re talking about you Kate Hudson. Whichever way it goes, it is always nice to see beautiful people enjoying themselves with something they love.

Kendall Jenner enjoys a glass of white wine aboard a luxury yacht. Wearing a skimpy bikini with shades and over-sized hoop earrings, she looks like she is unwinding comfortably after a long day on the waves. The setting sun behind her perfectly offsets her pulled-back hair and dances off the glass holding her wine.

carefree kenny A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 9, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

It’s hard to not love Kate Hudson, especially when you can catch a glimpse of her kicking back and being a goof. She is ready for action on her pontoon boat equipped with Gatorade, a lovely bottle of white wine, and cheese puffs, because it’s not a party until the cheese puffs come out.

Pontoon Sunday ???????????? #FootballLiveFeed #HappySunday A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 20, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski took a little time out of her busy schedule to rock this two-piece that is perfectly offset by a killer tan and that pale blue sky. With a drink in her hand, the only thing she is missing is her toes in the sand, but it looks like EmRata is just fine with that.

Weekend! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Could it be a party without JLo? Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her birthday with friends and her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez in this photo which has received almost 4 million likes. It looks like everyone was enjoying celebrating her birthday with a bottle of the good stuff, and why not, JLo is busy at work, at the top of her game and still going strong. And even at 49, it’s hard to find women half her age that can rock a bikini as hard as Jenny from the block.