The most popular show in Great Britain right now is coming to America

Haven’t heard of Love Island? Just wait. Think Bachelor in Paradise meets Big Brother. The British television show which is now being brought to the Australian and American markets is beyond popular, it’s become must-see-tv for a whole generation.

The New York Times says that right now Americans can watch the British Love Island on Hulu, but the market seems eager for a show of its own. The Australian version of the show will start airing this week in the U.K., and CBS announced their intention to produce a U.S. version soon (no date is given yet).

Sharon Vuong, CBS’s senior vice president for alternative programming says that Love Island is thought of as more than a show or a pop culture sensation.

“Love Island is more than a pop sensation. This series has generated compelling sociological think pieces in major publications here and abroad.”

But that’s a sociological study more like The Bachelorette and less like the “Asch Conformity Experiment.”

Love Island is said to be a winner in the coveted 16 to 34 bracket and its success in the U.K. has franchises spreading the world with Australia in the can and Germany and the U.S. on the way.

In terms of cultural impact, Love Island is said to be responsible for the death of chest hair and new discussions about subjects like emotional abuse in relationships (even seemingly forced ones on reality shows).

David George, chief executive for ITV America says that viewers of Love Island are fiercely loyal, and enjoy watching the show when it first airs rather than on a DVR.

“It’s a cultural phenomenon that builds anticipation with every episode and creates appointment viewing — a pretty hard thing to do in today’s TV landscape.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that while the original Love Island is actually filmed in Spain, on the island of Mallorca, but it is not known yet where the American version will shoot (though there are several options within the country without having to go further south).

George tells Americans that Love Island is not a cookie cutter reality series.

“As a format, Love Island breaks the mold with high levels of viewer interactivity and participation that influence the content of the show in a way that’s extremely addictive.”

Fans of the franchise on social media have expressed concern that the show will become “Americanized” and become a joke after it airs in the U.S., but others are taking a wait and see stance.