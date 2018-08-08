WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Possibly Hints At John Cena Rematch, But It Might Not Be At ‘SummerSlam’

Ahead of The Undertaker and John Cena’s match at WrestleMania 34, many wrestling fans were expecting a fairly long, competitive affair between two of WWE’s most iconic superstars of all-time. Instead, the live audience at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and those watching at home got a match that didn’t even last three minutes, one where the “Deadman” pulled off a one-sided victory against the 16-time world champion Cena. Due to what was seen as a poorly-booked match, there’s been a lot of demand for a rematch, and The Undertaker might have teased that possibility in an Instagram post earlier on Wednesday.

The post, which was only the 16th published on The Undertaker’s Instagram since his surprising decision to join the social media platform more than two months ago, featured a photo of his match against Cena at WrestleMania 34 in April, as both men prepared for an encounter that had long been rumored prior to the event. The post got more than 63,000 likes in the first four hours after it was posted, as well as a number of comments from fans hoping to see The Undertaker and John Cena have a longer, more satisfying rematch in the near future.

According to WrestlingNews.co, there’s a good chance that rematch will not be taking place this month at SummerSlam, despite Cena’s recent remarks on an interview where he said that he has unfinished business with Undertaker because he was “caught off-guard” by the veteran performer’s presence at WrestleMania. That led to whispers of a rematch happening at SummerSlam, but as WrestlingNews.co noted, the odds of that happening are slim, as Cena is shooting a movie in China and there isn’t enough time to promote the match ahead of the event.

A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

Regarding the possibility of The Undertaker and John Cena facing off for the second time this year, WrestlingNews.co speculated that WWE’s upcoming Super Show-Down live event in Australia on October 6 would be a good stage for such a match to take place. However, WWE’s press release for the event notes that both Cena and Undertaker are booked to appear on the show, albeit with Undertaker already scheduled to face Triple H in a match that’s been billed as the “last ever” between both legends.

Despite the chance that booking Cena vs. Undertaker at Super Show-Down might also not be feasible, WrestlingNews.co also cited recent rumors from Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, who said last week that there’s been talk “around in certain circles, including insider circles” regarding the possibility of the said rematch.