Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Scott Disick, Reports ‘OK! Magazine’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was just announced on Tuesday, and there are already pregnancy rumors circling the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

According to an August 8 report by Hollywood Life, the new issue of OK! Magazine reports that Kourtney Kardashian “appeared” to be sporting a baby “bump” while out in L.A. on July 30, before news of her split with Younes had even been made public.

Sources tell the magazine that “everyone” thinks that Kourtney could be pregnant with baby No. 4, and that Scott Disick is likely the father of the child. Insiders claim that Kardashian has been hooking up with Disick, whom she already shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with for a while now, and that if she is pregnant then the baby likely belongs to Scott.

“It was strange to see because she’s usually so perfectly svelte. Everyone is whispering that she’s pregnant with her fourth child,” one source stated, adding that Scott Disick is the most likely father, not Younes Bendjima.

“[Kourtney and Scott have] been meeting up on the down-low for a while now,” said the source, revealing that the former couple even recently had an encounter in Mexico. “They made it look like a family trip because their kids were there, but they hooked up. Everyone is buzzing that she’s carrying Scott’s baby.”

Meanwhile, HL claims that it takes about 12-16 weeks for a baby bump to show, meaning that if Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, she was still very much with Younes Bendjima when she conceived. However, insiders say that Kourt wouldn’t be bothered if the baby belonged to Scott Disick, because “all of their kids came out beautifully.”

The source went on to say that Kourtney allegedly isn’t revealing who the father of the baby is, and that she “isn’t sure how to handle this situation.” Meanwhile, if Scott is the father there is another huge problem to deal with. Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia allegedly gave Scott an ultimatum when she found out that Kourtney and Younes had split up, telling him that if he even considers running back to Kardashian they are over for good.

“[Sofia] wants to live a life with Scott, have a future with Scott and have kids with Scott. So if he is thinking of getting back with Kourtney she wants none of it.” However, neither Kourtney Kardashian nor anyone in her family has spoken out about the shocking pregnancy rumors, and fans aren’t buying it unless they see proof.