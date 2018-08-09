WWE News: AT&T Center Reveals Three Huge Matches For ‘Hell In A Cell’ & Possible ‘SummerSlam’ Spoilers

Though SummerSlam is just under two weeks away, the WWE is wasting no time in providing the powers that be at the AT&T Center with some matches for Hell in a Cell, set to take place in September in San Antonio, Texas. Much of the WWE universe is upset by these recent Hell in a Cell announcements because they feel it contains spoilers for SummerSlam, and this wouldn’t be the first time an arena announcement has contained spoilers for an upcoming pay-per-view. As Ringside News documented, AT&T Center has announced three huge matches for Hell in a Cell, and one is a direct rematch from SummerSlam. Of course, these Hell in a Cell matches come with a disclaimer that the card is subject to change.

Warning: The information below may contain SummerSlam spoilers.

The AT&T Center website advertises two Hell in a Cell contests: Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens and AJ Styles will square off against Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship. On Tuesday, the arena’s official Twitter account tweeted that Randy Orton will battle Jeff Hardy.

Roman Reigns is once again challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and Kevin Owens is squaring off against Braun Strowman for the championship contract. The fact that Kevin is not currently anywhere near a story with Roman is causing some fans to speculate on the outcome of the Universal title match at SummerSlam.

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton has been added to @WWE Hell In A Cell San Antonio on September 16! Tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/BkfKovuHA8 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) August 7, 2018

Many fans are speculating that if Owens is facing Reigns at Hell in a Cell then that means Kevin will beat Strowman for the contract and cash it in at SummerSlam to become the new champion, but that’s not necessarily the case. Lesnar could retain the title, and Owens facing Reigns could simply be a new program for the two superstars. Alternatively, Reigns could beat Lesnar in August, and his first title defense could be against Owens in September, and Strowman may still be “The Monster in the Bank.”

Several different paths can take us to Roman facing Kevin in September, and their match may not even be for the championship. However, it should be noted that their Hell in a Cell contest is being advertised as part of a double main event, as seen in the advertisement below from June, so the match being for the title is more likely since their contest has a main-event status. If that bout is indeed part of the main event and for the title, this means Brock Lesnar will likely lose the championship at SummerSlam.

Tickets for @WWE Hell In A Cell are ON SALE NOW! Get yours at Ticketmaster to see your favorite WWE Superstars at the AT&T Center on September 16. pic.twitter.com/dwW4cx9aBJ — AT&T Center (@attcenter) June 30, 2018

Jeff Hardy is challenging Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam for the United States title. Jeff is also in a feud with Randy Orton, so “The Viper” battling it out with Hardy at Hell in a Cell is not a big surprise. It’s likely that Orton will cost Jeff his championship match at SummerSlam, so the two facing each other in a grudge match in September makes sense. Hardy could also recapture the championship at SummerSlam, so the Hell in a Cell bout may turn into a title match, though this seems unlikely. Nakamura has been featured in several main events over the past few months, and the WWE seems to be giving him a push with him winning the United States Championship, so losing the belt just weeks after winning it isn’t as likely.

AJ Styles is defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in August, and thus far, the two are booked in a title rematch at Hell in a Cell. When a champion loses their belt they often get a rematch at the next pay-per-view, so some fans think this Hell in a Cell announcement is a spoiler for the WWE Championshp match at SummerSlam. Whether AJ Styles is defending the WWE Championship at Hell in the Cell or challenging for it, one thing is almost certain: we know his match with Samoa Joe at SummerSlam isn’t a one-off.