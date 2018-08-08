Rita Ora Is Now Signed To Kate Moss’ Modelling Agency, Makes Announcement On Instagram

Ora was previously signed to Next Model Management but the business relationship reportedly soured because of her unprofessionalism

When Rita Ora was tipped to host a season of America’s Next Top Model, many observers were nonplussed, since she hasn’t been a major player in the modeling world. But that could soon change. Rita Ora is now represented by legendary supermodel Kate Moss’s modeling agency. The 27-year-old entertainer made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of herself and Moss.

“Dream Team. Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

According to The Sun, Rita Ora used to be signed to Next Model Management but the business relationship ended recently. But Ora has quickly bounced back with this new development in her career in the fashion industry.

Ora told the Sun that she has known Kate Moss for years and that she sees her as a mentor.

“I have watched her career and business grow, and establish itself as one of the most important and recognizable brands,” Ora said of Kate. “She is a real inspiration, and when we discussed going in to business together, it seemed natural.”

But there are reports that indicate that Kate Moss may be in for a challenge now that Ora is a part of her roster of models. An “industry insider” told The Sun that Ora’s relationship with Next Model Management soured because of her unprofessionalism.

“Things with Next weren’t great and they really weren’t too disappointed about her moving on, because it was a difficult working relationship,” the source said.

The Sun reports that that difficult relationship involved overspent budgets and tardiness to photoshoots.

“She could be a handful, so if it doesn’t work out with Kate, she’s unlikely to be heading back there,” the fashion insider added.

Kate Moss has another famous face at her 2-year-old agency. According to the agency’s website, Gwendoline Christie who plays Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones is also represented by her.

With her over 13 million followers on Instagram and Kate Moss in her camp, it looks like Rita Ora is poised to land some lucrative campaigns in the future if she plays her cards right. Her posts already show that she knows her angles and model poses.

Dinner for oneZO A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 8, 2018 at 6:11am PDT

This kinda day ???? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 6, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

As The Daily Mail reports, Rita Ora was recently seen performing at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort in Monaco on Tuesday. During her set, Ora wore a sparkly, sheer turtle-neck dress which showed off her ample curves. She paired the look with dark, sultry makeup, patent-leather platform shoes, and a high curly ponytail.

She has certainly shown that she can she can rock the stage but let’s see if she can rock some campaigns or even the runway now that she is a Kate Moss Agency model.