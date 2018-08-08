‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed For Fourth Season By OWN

The season 3 finale will air on August 22.

The third and current season of Queen Sugar hasn’t ended yet, but already the show has been renewed for a fourth season by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), according to reports from Variety.

Queen Sugar premiered on September 6, 2016, and beautifully tells a story of love, loss, struggle, racial injustices, and the importance of family. The series follows three siblings: sisters Nova and Charley Bordelon, and their younger brother Ralph Angel Bordelon. Nova is a Black Lives Matter activist and journalist from New Orleans, while sister Charley has had a more sheltered life. Charley lives in Los Angeles with her basketball star husband and son Micah. Little brother Ralph Angel is a single father, who was recently released from prison and now has to figure out how to provide for his son Blue.

The siblings could not be more different, but after the loss of their father, they’re forced to work together in Louisiana to fulfill his dying wish.

The show was created by Ava DuVernay, who also executive produces with Oprah Winfrey; however, reports say that Anthony Sparks will take over as show-runner and executive producer for Season 4.

Sparks currently serves as co-executive producer on the show; his other television writing credits include Undercovers, Lincoln Heights, and The Blacklist.

“Under Ava’s creative vision and leadership, Queen Sugar continues to earn a well-deserved reputation for depicting nuanced characters, rich storylines and establishing an inclusive team that inspires and ignites much needed conversations about our society today,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN.

“We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more of the Bordelon family in season four.”

The show quickly became a huge hit for the network since its premiere, and stars Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Charley), Rutina Wesley (Nova), and Kofi Siriboe (Ralph Angel). The series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is based on the book of the same name by author Natalie Baszile.

“Queen Sugar was named Television Show of the Year from both American Black Film Festival (ABFF Honors) and African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) for the second consecutive year and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Best Drama Series,” according to reports from Deadline.

Queen Sugar‘s extended season finale will air August 22, at 10PM.

Ava DuVernay is currently working on upcoming Netflix miniseries Central Park Five, which recently began shooting in New York.