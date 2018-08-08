Pippa Middleton Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Pedaling Around London

Pippa Middleton is still quite active in her last trimester.

Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her first child and she is all about keeping as healthy as possible for her and the baby. She has been seen taking walks with her husband, James Matthews, and using swimming as part of her exercise routine as well. The mother-to-be is not shy about hopping on a bicycle to get back and forth from the local gym either. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa used this simple form of transportation to get around London earlier in the week.

The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge chose to zip around town on two wheels. She had no problem hopping on her bike to get from one destination to another. Pippa chose to wear a blue flowery shirt dress for her excursion. It was loosely belted right above her growing baby bump. She teamed her outfit with tan flats to keep her comfortable as she walked around in between biking.

Her hair was done up in a simple ponytail to keep herself cool in the hot London temperatures. To keep the sun out of her eyes, she wore a pair of chic sunglasses. Middleton carried a large purple bag over her shoulder which could have possibly contained her workout clothes. She also carried a tan crossbody purse. When she got ready to do some more pedaling, the 34-year-old expectant mom plopped the bags in the brown basket that was conveniently attached to the bicycle. Thankfully, she played it safe and put on a bike helmet before she rode off.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton is pictured whizzing around London on her bike AFTER a trip to the gym https://t.co/rVwiqPk5BN — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) August 8, 2018

Pippa was recently seen attending a few tennis matches at Wimbledon in July. She, her husband, and the whole Middleton family are avid tennis fans. Pippa said that she was inspired to continue to play the sport for fun even while pregnant. She loves to be active whether it’s in the pool, in the gym, or just taking a romantic stroll hand-in-hand with James.

Although there hasn’t been an official due date announced yet, sources say that Pippa is expecting to deliver the baby sometime in October. Of course, Kate Middleton may want to be close by her little sister’s side when she goes into labor. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, this could interfere with plans for the Duchess of Cambridge to be able to attend Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on October 12.

It won’t be long now before Pippa and James welcome their new bundle of joy. Kate will be thrilled to become an aunt. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will also have a brand new cousin to play with soon.