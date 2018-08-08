Gwen Stefani Already Raked In A Cool $5.5 Million After 12 Shows In Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani is set to score a huge payday from her current Las Vegas Residency.

The 48-year-old has joined the likes of Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Britney Spears, and now Lady Gaga by taking up residency in Las Vegas. Stefani has been making her home at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood and she has already played 12 shows during her stay. And since bringing her “Just a Girl” show to sin city, People shares that Blake Shelton’s lady has already raked in $5.5 million from her first few shows.

When she announced her stint, Stefani shared that she was just as excited as her fans were about her stay in Sin City.

“I just gotta take a second to actually believe this is happening. Imagine, I’m just a girl from Orange County in Anaheim, California, and never in my wildest dreams could I imagine that I’d be doing my own Vegas Residency.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Stefani first announced her Vegas residency back in April. Then, the end of June marked Gwen’s first show of her Vegas stay. Stefani was not the only one who was super excited to take the stage in Las Vegas; Blake Shelton was pretty stoked about it as well, and he let his fans know in a tweet.

“Today’s the day!!! @gwenstefani opening night in Las Vegas!!! I wouldn’t miss this for the world….”

Thank u for coming to Vegas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

After just a few weeks into her Vegas stay, many outlets were reporting that Stefani was struggling to sell tickets. The Inquisitr shared that Star Magazine alleged that the pop star had supposedly had a hard time selling tickets to her shows in Sin City since the shows kicked off in June. It was even reported that the singer still had thousands of tickets available for a few upcoming shows.

But a spokesperson for the Zappos Theater slammed the allegations, noting that tickets have actually been selling very well for Stefani’s concerts.

“The reaction to Gwen Stefani’s ‘Just A Girl’ residency has been nothing short of overwhelming. From the sold-out opening night onward, Gwen, Caesars Entertainment, and Live Nation are all elated,” the spokesperson said.

“Not only have ticket sales wildly surpassed everyone’s expectations, but most importantly the critical acclaim for Gwen’s biggest creative undertaking to date has blown everyone away,” she added.

For fans who want to see one of Gwen’s upcoming shows, her website shares that she will be playing more shows in December of this year, as well as a few in February and March of next year. In June and July alone, Stefani played 12 shows.