Tristan Thompson’s Ex Lani Blair Rocks Bikini While Khloe Discusses Her Vagina

'My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business!' Khloe said.

Model Lani Blair, the former mistress of Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, put her jaw-dropping bikini body on display in an array of stunning Instagram photos.

In one selfie, the 29-year-old Dominican beauty from the Bronx dons a camouflage bikini topped with a matching camouflage jacket. The sporty outfit spotlighted the eye-popping curves that undoubtedly attracted Khloe’s baby-daddy.

In another snapshot, Blair wears a strapless pink mini-dress as she is photographed from behind, in a portrait that accentuates her bombshell physique.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lani became famous in April 2018, when she was photographed at a New York City hotel with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

Witnesses say they saw the couple return to Tristan’s hotel at around 5 a.m. the following morning. Lani and Tristan were also spotted hanging out again over the next few days in New York.

Reports: Tristan Cheated With Several Women

At the time, Khloe was pregnant with Tristan’s daughter. Khloe gave birth several weeks after Tristan’s affair with Blair was outed by the paparazzi.

Blair and Thompson have since cut ties as Tristan attempts to repair his relationship with Khloe, but there have been persistent rumors that the romance has soured.

Khloe has not publicly addressed Tristan’s numerous alleged affairs.

Lani Blair’s smoking-hot bikini has earned raves from her 441,000 Instagram followers.

After dark… Dress: @fashionnova???? A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

Meanwhile, Khloe has been busy dieting and exercising to regain her fit pre-baby body. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she lost more than 33 pounds since giving birth to daughter True in April.

Kardashian’s weight loss secrets were a low-carb diet and daily workouts that combine cardio exercise, weightlifting, calisthenics, and lots of squats and lunges, as the Inquisitr has reported.

On her paid subscription app, Khloe confessed that it has been “hard work” to lose the baby weight, and advised fans that you should never ask a new mom about the state of her vagina post-delivery.

In response to a question asking if she had delivered her baby naturally (instead of via C-section), Kardashian retorted, “My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period.”

Gynecologists say that for women who give birth vaginally, it can take four to six weeks for the elasticity to return to the vagina, according to MommyBites. Some women can take up to a year to fully recover.

The curvy 5-foot-10 Khloe has struggled with weight her entire life. Over the years, she has revealed in multiple interviews that she was bullied as a teen by trolls, who called her “Sasquatch,” “Ugly Sister,” and “Big Foot.”

Khloe recently said she started to embrace her own body shape and size, thanks to regular exercise, which got her fit and made her feel beautiful for the first time in her life.