‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Tom Bar Official Opening Date, Menu Revealed

Lisa Vanderpump's business venture with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval

Tom Tom is finally opening its doors. The long-awaited West Hollywood bar and restaurant spawned by Lisa Vanderpump with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, will finally open to the public on Aug. 9, according to Bravo’s The Feast.

The official opening comes several weeks after a soft launch for the Daily Mail in July, and well past the anticipated early June opening date the Toms had originally hoped for. But based on The Feast‘s review after a “friends and family night” earlier this week, it sounds like Tom Tom was worth the wait.

The drink menu reportedly includes a wide array of colorful concoctions, some of them dreamed up by former SUR bartender Tom Sandoval himself. The cleverly named “Toulouse Your Mind” cocktail is made with Absinthe, fresh lemon, pineapple, and habanero crystals and it comes with a mini red rose garnish.

Other drinks include the “Madame Butterfly” (vodka, fresh lemon, butterfly pea-flower tea, and champagne, topped with an edible flower that resembles butterfly wings). There’s also the obligatory Vanderpump vodka and Vanderpump rose readily available in the fully stocked Tom Tom bar.

It’s clear that Tom Sandoval takes a lot of pride in his masterful drinks. The Vanderpump Rules star previously told Bustle he brought in state-of-the-art machinery for his bar.

“I have machines that I can do my own infusions that would normally take 30 days in 30 minutes. I have more than one machine that I’m looking at using that freezes alcohol… to where you can take shots off of wooden spoons. This is gonna be alcohol consumption on a whole other level.”

As for the food, The Feast reports that a whopping 70 percent of the Tom Tom food menu is vegetarian. And while she’s not on Tom Tom’s payroll, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, actually helped the Toms come up with some ideas for the vegetarian fare.

“We had an informal sit-down with her, and she was introducing us to some dishes she loved because she’s a vegetarian and she’s really passionate about it,” Schwartz told Bustle. “We don’t have any formal partnership, nothing like that, but we learned a lot from her.”

Some of the vegetarian and vegan menu items include spicy cauliflower wings, a beer battered spin on traditional buffalo wings made with a brown sugar citrus glaze, sesame, and scallions. There’s also the “Impossible Burger,” a vegan burger patty topped with caramelized onion, vegan jalapeno aioli, crispy jalapeno, radicchio slaw, and avocado. And the spicy vegan pasta on the menu is Vanderpump’s own recipe.

An insider told Page Six the food at Tom Tom “was amazing and the best drink hands down is the Doc Holliday.”

Tom Tom has been two years in the making after Vanderpump proposed the business venture at Schwartz’s wedding to Katie Maloney. Now, Vanderpump Rules fans will finally see the fruits of the Bravo besties’ labor when the buzzy bar opens its doors later this week.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo in 2019.