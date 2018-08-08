Kylie Jenner Heats Up Instagram With Racy Photo Series That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Kylie Jenner is keeping Instagram hot with a series of photos for her fans and followers that show off some of her best assets. Wearing nothing more than a crop top and panties, Jenner who will officially turn 21 on August 10, is racking up the views and likes like few others can, amassing over 900,000 views in barely one hour on the first photo of the series. Jenner has been working hard lately, promoting her cosmetics brand, doing photo-shoots, keeping her personal life rocking, and grinding her way from the $900 million she is sitting on now toward the initial goal of $1 billion.

In Jenner’s latest Instagram photo-series, she posted three shots, each of her in a midriff baring black top with matching black lace panties with a darling little bow lined up with her bellybutton. Speaking of bellies, her stomach is looking super, flat, toned, and enviable. Her hair is worn down and sassy, to match the playful come hither stare she is shooting at the camera. In each photo, Kylie strikes a slightly different pose, but in each, she is seductively stretched out and looking like sexy as ever. The photos are all black and white, which gives them a very classy vintage look.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 8, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

In the second photo in the series, we get a closer view of Kylie Jenner, and can see why she is regularly appearing on almost every hot list there is. Bu don’t be fooled by her looks, she is also sharp as a tack and on Forbes annual rich list, with them predicting she will be the youngest self-made billionaire ever, which is currently a record held by Mark Zuckerburg who became a billionaire at 23. Behind the strength of Kylie Cosmetics, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Life of Kylie, it would appear that she is well on her way to her first billion within 12 months.

hello A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 8, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

In the final photo, Kylie is giving the camera some love. Why wouldn’t she? After having a 21 birthday celebration in which she gave herself five different looks for a photo-shoot to mark reaching that magic age, she released her annual limited edition cosmetics line to mark the passage of one more year. Harper’s Bazaar did a large spread on the event with all the necessary details for anyone that wants to know what cosmetics are in the Hello 21 kit.

“I can’t believe I’m about to 21. It’s definitely the most personal collection that I’ve done. I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me, because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday, so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection. My birthdays are kind of what set off collections for me.”