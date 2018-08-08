Heidi Klum Dons Skimpy Bikini As She Makes Out With 28-Year-Old Boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz

At 45 years old, supermodel Heidi Klum is still absolutely stunning!

Over the past few days, Klum has been sharing photos from her getaway to the gorgeous Italian island of Ponza. And not only has the supermodel been sharing photos of the scenery, she has also been posting a few bikini-clad photos for fans. And with a body like that, can you really blame her?

Earlier today, the Daily Mail shared photos of Klum and her boyfriend, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, on a scenic boat trip around the island of Ponza. The couple, who have been dating since mid-March, appeared to be head over heels for one another as they packed on the PDA. At one point Kaulitz even held Klum in his arms. Both Klum and Kaulitz even shared another intimate moment, slow dancing on the deck of the boat.

During part of the outing, the couple cozied up on the boat together, but the pair also took time out to take a dip in the ocean together. Klum looked absolutely amazing in a yellow, pink, and white striped bikini that left very little to the imagination, showing off Klum’s insanely fit figure. The America’s Got Talent judge also wore a beautiful gold body chain across her chest and down to her stomach.

new photos: "Heidi Klum PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Model VERY amorous with new beauTom Kaulitz, 28, during romantic boat trip in Italy"https://t.co/b4ERp64cSW #tokiohotel #tomkaulitz #heidiklum — Tokio Hotel Wola (@THWonderland) August 8, 2018

The 28-year-old, on the other hand, sported blue-patterned swim shorts as well as a backwards white baseball cap. And while Kaulitz may be 17 years younger than Klum, Heidi thinks that age ain’t nothing but a number. Recently, Klum opened up about her relationship to People, where she touched on the topic of the couple’s age difference.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” she said.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

But unlike the public, Heidi says that she and her man don’t really waste a lot of time thinking about or worrying about their large age difference.

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” she dished.

Prior to dating the hunky guitarist, Klum dated 31-year-old Vito Schnabel for three years.

Klum can be seen this summer on the show America’s Got Talent.