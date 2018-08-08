Padma Lakshmi Is Living Her Best Life As ‘Top Chef’ Star Showcases Tiny Bikini While Vacationing In Italy

'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi is vacationing in Italy and she's clearly having a blast.

Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi has had an amazing summer filled with travel and she is currently enjoying the best that Italy has to offer. Lakshmi is traveling with her 8-year-old daughter Krishna, and it seems that her apparent beau Adam Dell is with them as well.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Padma Lakshmi shared updates via Instagram revealing that she had been filming the upcoming Top Chef finale in Asia. She squeezed in some bikini time, tourism, and amazing food, and it looks like she’s doing the same now in Italy. This time, though, it appears that she’s in full vacation mode.

Lakshmi shared a set of photos and a video via her Instagram page recapping some of the highlights of her trip so far. In the initial video, Padma is in a brightly-colored bikini and she’s laughing as she tries to inch into the water. A male voice can be heard talking to her, and it would seem that voice is likely that of Adam Dell.

Fans of Padma’s know that Dell is Krishna’s father, but the two parents went through a rather ugly custody battle when their daughter was little. Lakshmi hasn’t shared much about officially reuniting with him to give their relationship another try. However, Popsugar did recently share a photo showing that Adam is with Padma in Italy on this vacation.

Other photos from Lakshmi’s post show daughter Krishna, and it looks like the mother-and-daughter pair like to wear similar looks that make them all the more adorable together. In one shot, both gals are wearing jean cutoff shorts, a white tank top, and sunglasses as they hold up a peace sign while smiling. In another picture, Padma and Krishna are wearing off-the-shoulder white dresses or coverups that are of a similar look.

During the family’s time in Capri, Italy, they’ve enjoyed local markets, gotten out on the water, and, naturally, eaten a lot of great Italian food. Lakshmi’s hashtags indicate that they’ve visited Pompeii and Positano as well and it looks like it’s been a fun-filled adventure so far.

Lakshmi may be enjoying the authentic Italian cuisine, but nobody would be able to guess by looking at her bikini body. The 47-year-old doesn’t shy away from wearing tiny, brightly-colored bikinis while she’s enjoying the sun and water, and Padma’s fans love her confidence and love of life. It doesn’t look like the Top Chef host’s Italian vacation is over quite yet, and Padma Lakshmi’s fans will be anxious to see what she shares on Instagram next.