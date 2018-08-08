Meghan Markle’s Dad Reportedly Scammed By Meth Addict He Treated Like A Daughter, Per ‘Radar Online’

Thomas Markle is believed to have established close relations with a woman named Lori Davis, who scammed him for $6,000 and disappeared.

Thomas Markle Sr. is believed to have established relations with a 38-year-old woman named Lori Davis while living in Rosarito, Mexico. Lori reportedly is a meth addict, and hit up Thomas for a $6,000 loan. After she got the cash, it looks like Lori split and hasn’t been seen in Rosarito since, according to Radar Online.

Sources say that Thomas treated Lori “like a daughter” and even became close with her 11-year-old daughter Jocelyn. The young girl called Thomas “Uncle Grandpa,” as he even took her to school and bought her pizza.

Lori’s ex-boyfriend Jose Sandoval described the woman’s drug habits.

“Lori became the ‘daughter’ [Thomas] saw every day, but she’s a user… I’ve seen her smoking crystal meth a lot of times. I warned him, ‘This is what she’s like.'”

Before Lori disappeared, however, Thomas and the woman were close. Lori was the one that actually drove Thomas home from the hospital after his heart surgery right before the royal wedding.

But it looks like it was all in vain, as Jose says that Lori didn’t even bother to check in with Thomas on his 74th birthday in July. Lori supposedly also took two of her friends’ dogs with her when she left.

Thomas Markle said he “won’t be silenced” in a scathing new interview about Meghan’s life in with the royal family. pic.twitter.com/4xcCYJi85W — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 30, 2018

This revelation is certainly not positive for Thomas’ relationship with Meghan. A royal insider spilled that “Meghan’s already livid about her family’s loose lips, but she can’t believe her father would associate with a known drug addict… It’s reckless beyond belief and only makes the rift between them wider!”

There’s been conflicting reports about Meghan possibly visiting her dad during her solo U.S. trip. While some sources say it’s happening, half-sister Samantha denies the possibility.

Her Royal Highness Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex may meet her loquacious Dad, Mr. Thomas Markle on a solo visit to the United States later this month to settle their family vendetta. pic.twitter.com/SdiyjECl8f — MalamMB's Daily (@MalamMBs_Daily) August 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has pointed out the reasons things have spiraled out of control between Thomas and Meghan, according to the Sun.

“Poor Thomas Markle doesn’t know how to behave, he is lost. I think the best thing he could do is stay quiet and try to reach out to his daughter. Somebody has to fix it. Before it gets more broken.”

Other sources state that the royals have already come up with a “plan” to sort things out with Thomas. The Daily Beast even speculated that the royals may pay off Thomas for his silence.

Thomas has previously stated that he’ll keep giving interviews until he can speak to Meghan again. He’s also constantly reminded his daughter that he may die soon. Half-sister Samantha has compounded the issue by posting harsh tweets directed at the Duchess.