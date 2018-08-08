Kris Jenner Weighs In On Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Now Famous Feud

Turns out, everyone is talking about Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s epic feud including Late Late Show host James Corden.

Last night, Kris Jenner made an appearance on Corden’s show and she was asked about a number of topics, including her famous family. As fans of the Kardashian klan know, Kim and Kourtney recently got in a huge fight on the first episode of the new season of their his show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But when the Kardashian family matriarch was asked about her daughter’s feud, she made a point to remain neutral, shares Us Weekly.

“They were playing dirty. They were really fighting dirty that day. I don’t wanna be on anybody’s [side]. A mother never wants to take sides when it’s your kids. It was a slippery slope, and I was trying to calm everybody down.”

She then added: “So for five minutes, I was saying, ‘Now, Kourtney, maybe you didn’t handle this the right way. Kim, why don’t you just…’ You try to talk to both sides. I’m, like, the negotiator. I’m like, ‘Everybody calm down, it’s a Christmas card shoot. We’re supposed to be singing ‘Jingle Bells.'”

Of course, this was referring to the now epic fight that the sisters had over the scheduling of a photo shoot for the family’s Christmas card. Kourtney told Kim that she needed to leave the shoot by 4 o’clock as she didn’t want to be lingering around and wasting time waiting for her sisters to arrive. The sisters then began fighting and that’s when Kim called Kourt the “least interesting” to look at.

And Kim and Kourt were not the only members of the famous family that were discussed on Jenner’s appearance on the late night show — Kanye West was also brought up. Today, the Inquisitr shared that Corden and his guest played a little game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” During the funny segment, Kris asked James why her son-in-law, Kanye West. has never appeared on Carpool Karaoke and Corden opted to answer the tough question rather than fill his mouth with gross food.

“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me. We’ve tried. He’s canceled twice. Maybe even three times.”

“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time,'” the host continued.

He even went on to say that Kanye’s canceled appearances costed his show around $45,000. But, Corden doesn’t really hold a grudge and still confessed that it is his dream to have West on the show.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!