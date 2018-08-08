Wills Reid Makes His Case For Being The Next ‘Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Are Rallying Behind Him

Wills Reid may not have found love with Becca Kufrin on 'The Bachelorette,' but he thinks the perfect pick to be ABC's next 'Bachelor' is him.

The Bachelorette fans are buzzing about the possibilities for ABC’s next Bachelor lead and it looks like several of Becca Kufrin’s castoffs are making their case for the gig. Wills Reid didn’t make it to hometowns, which is typically a good sign for becoming a possible lead, but he did stand out and he thinks he’s the perfect candidate for this next season.

Wills Reid did stand out from the crowd of suitors during Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette. He finished in sixth place, which is typically a bit too far down to be in the running as the next Bachelor. However, as Reid did share via Entertainment Weekly, he thinks he’s got what it takes to make the next run for the franchise a success.

Of course, viewers have to see how things go for Wills in Mexico during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve have suggested that he doesn’t find his match this summer on BIP. Based on what Wills is saying about his willingness to be the next Bachelor, it does sound as if he’s currently single.

If ABC were to choose Reid to be the next Bachelor, he would be the first black lead in the show’s history. Wills seems ready to embrace that opportunity, noting that there’s no time like the present and he thinks this is the right time especially since last year, Rachel Lindsay became the first black Bachelorette.

Reid says that he would bring a genuine intensity to the series along with a “renewed sense of what the world looks like today.” Naturally, he would bring his signature sense of style, and Wills believes that he would showcase care, kindness, and consideration to all of his bachelorettes. The Bachelorette star is definitely confident, revealing that he doesn’t think there’s a better candidate out there than him.

Granted, Wills isn’t the only potential contender for this Bachelor gig. Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, and Colton Underwood have all expressed an interest as well, and the buzz is that they are all still single at the moment. There has been a lot of talk among franchise fans that former Bachelor Ben Higgins could perhaps come back for a second shot at finding love as a lead, and he hasn’t exactly denied he’d do it.

Reality Steve has said he doesn’t know who the network will pick, and a decision likely won’t be announced for another month or so. His hunch is that the next Bachelor will be Blake, Jason, Colton, or Ben, and he doesn’t think Colton is necessarily at the top of the list. He’s noted that in his opinion, Wills isn’t going to make the cut, but that’s not stopping Reid from trying to make his case.

The Twitter hashtag #WillsForBachelor shows that there are a lot of Bachelorette fans rooting for Reid to get the gig. Each of these potential contenders has a solid fan base, but there’s no denying that Wills would shake things up and provide a shot of something new to the long-running series.

Stay tuned for Bachelor spoilers as they come together regarding ABC’s next pick. Could it be Wills Reid, or will the network go a more traditional route by choosing Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood, or Blake Horstmann? There does seem a possibility that they’ll go a route like what they did in bringing Brad Womack back a second time by naming Ben Higgins, and clarity should be emerging about this decision soon.